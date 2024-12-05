Home4k Blu-rayConclave Release Dates On 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, DVD & Digital
Conclave Release Dates On 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, DVD & Digital

Edward Berger’s Conclave starring Ralph Fiennes, Stanley Tucci, and John Lithgow was released in theaters on October 25, 2024 and will arrive soon on disc and digital. The movie first released in Digital formats including 4k UHD on November 25th. Disc formats including 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD will hit stores on December 17, 2024.

On 4k Blu-ray, Conclave is presented in 2160p with HDR10 and Dolby Atmos audio. On Blu-ray, the film is presented at 1080p with Dolby TrueHD 7.1 audio. In Digital 4k, Conclave features Dolby Vision HDR and Atmos audio.

Conclave is priced $24.99 (Digital), $30.99 (Blu-ray), $29.98 (4k Blu-ray) and $29.99 (DVD). (Prices subject to change.) Buy on Amazon

Logline: When Cardinal Lawrence is tasked with leading one of the world’s most secretive and ancient events, selecting a new Pope, he finds himself at the center of a conspiracy that could shake the very foundation of the Catholic Church.

