The Terminator Is Finally Getting Released On 4k Blu-ray & Digital UHD

James Cameron’s The Terminator (1984) is finally getting released in 4k and will arrive in two Ultra HD Blu-ray editions from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment. (Release date pending.)

The physical media editions include a standard 4k Blu-ray and a collectible Limited 4k Blu-ray SteelBook version, both with codes to redeem a Digital Copy via Movies Anywhere (in 4k where available).

On 4k Blu-ray, The Terminator is presented in 3840 x 2160 resolution at 1.85:1 aspect ratio. High Dynamic Range is provided in Dolby Vision and HDR10. The audio offered in Dolby Atmos / Dolby TrueHD 7.1.

Logline: The Terminator, a cyborg assassin from the future, attempts to find and kill Sarah Connor, a waitress who is destined to give birth to a man who will save humankind from extinction.

Description: Arnold Schwarzenegger stars as the most fierce and relentless killing machine ever to threaten the survival of mankind! An indestructible cyborg – a Terminator (Schwarzenegger) – is sent back in time to kill Sarah Connor (Linda Hamilton), the woman whose unborn son will become humanity’s only hope. This legendary sci-fi thriller from pioneering writer/director James Cameron, written with Gale Anne Hurd, fires an arsenal of action and heart-stopping suspense that never lets up!

