The Terminator Is Finally Getting Released On 4k Blu-ray & Digital UHD

The Terminator - Limited Edition Steelbook
The Terminator (1984) 4k Blu-ray/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook

James Cameron’s The Terminator (1984) is finally getting released in 4k and will arrive in two Ultra HD Blu-ray editions from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment. (Release date pending.)

The physical media editions include a standard 4k Blu-ray and a collectible Limited 4k Blu-ray SteelBook version, both with codes to redeem a Digital Copy via Movies Anywhere (in 4k where available).

On 4k Blu-ray, The Terminator is presented in 3840 x 2160 resolution at 1.85:1 aspect ratio. High Dynamic Range is provided in Dolby Vision and HDR10. The audio offered in Dolby Atmos / Dolby TrueHD 7.1.

The Terminator (1984) on 4k Blu-ray is priced $24.99 (standard edition) and $29.99 (SteelBook edition). Buy on Amazon

The Terminator - Limited Edition Steelbook
The Terminator (1984) 4k Blu-ray/Digital SteelBook
The Terminator 4k UHD
The Terminator (1984) 4k Blu-ray/Digital

Logline: The Terminator, a cyborg assassin from the future, attempts to find and kill Sarah Connor, a waitress who is destined to give birth to a man who will save humankind from extinction.

Description: Arnold Schwarzenegger stars as the most fierce and relentless killing machine ever to threaten the survival of mankind! An indestructible cyborg – a Terminator (Schwarzenegger) – is sent back in time to kill Sarah Connor (Linda Hamilton), the woman whose unborn son will become humanity’s only hope. This legendary sci-fi thriller from pioneering writer/director James Cameron, written with Gale Anne Hurd, fires an arsenal of action and heart-stopping suspense that never lets up!

The Terminator 1984 4k movie still
The Terminator 1984 4k movie still
The Terminator 1984 4k movie still
The Terminator 1984 4k movie still
The Terminator 1984 4k movie still
