These Movies Are Leaving Netflix In August

Netflix is dropping a bunch of titles through the month of August, 2024, that we want to make sure you know about. It’s possible the titles will move to another streaming platform like Hulu, Max or Prime Video. Regardless, most movies and shows can be purchased or rented through a digital movie provider such as Apple TV, Movies Anywhere, or Amazon Prime Video.

First to go, Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile, The Woman King and Paddington all leave before the middle of month. Then, Dumb and Dumber To and Walk of Shame leave on Aug. 15, followed by Oscar-winning action/drama/sci-fi Everything Everywhere All at Once on Aug. 22. August 31 will be the last day for the the majority of the movies leaving Netflix including American Hustle, First Sunday, Liar Liar, Miami Vice, Pineapple Express, Spider-Man 1 -3, The Amazing Spider-Man 1 & 2, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 1 & 2, and Total Recall.

Movies Leaving Netflix, August, 2024

Aug. 3

Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile

Josh and his parents are shocked to find a singing crocodile in their attic but quickly learn to love him. If only their grumpy neighbor felt the same!

Aug. 12

The Woman King

In the 1820s, a battle-tested general trains a new generation of female warriors to protect their kingdom from a powerful foe. Inspired by true events.

Aug. 13

Paddington

A lovable young bear from the jungles of Peru lands in London in search of a new home — and soon finds family while settling into city life.

Aug. 15

Dumb and Dumber To

After 20 years apart, the rambunctious Harry and Lloyd resume their shenanigans to find Harry both a kidney donor and his long-lost child.

Walk of Shame

After a night of boozy carousing, a local newscaster finds herself stranded on the streets of LA just hours before the job interview of a lifetime.

Aug. 22

Everything Everywhere All at Once

An audit of Evelyn’s laundromat triggers a heroic journey through alternate universes where the only constant is her complicated love for her family.

Aug. 23

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

A filmmaker befriends the tiny talking shell, who sets out to find his missing family and becomes an online sensation in the process.

Aug. 24

Berlin Syndrome

What starts as a passionate one-night stand quickly turns sinister when Clare learns she’s locked inside Andi’s apartment with no way out.

Aug. 26

The Accountant

Not only is this accountant able to dig deeply into a company’s books, he’s also an expert assassin, and his new client can use both skills.

Aug. 31

The Amazing Spider-Man

Andrew Garfield stars as Peter Parker, a high schooler learning to wield new powers while uncovering family secrets and battling a familiar archvillain.

The Amazing Spider-Man 2

Andrew Garfield returns as Peter Parker, a teenager embracing his role as superhero as he battles new villains and uncovers more clues about his past.

American Hustle

In this film loosely based on a true story, an ambitious FBI agent manipulates two con artists to help him expose corruption in Congress in the ’80s.

Beverly Hills Ninja

Raised by ninjas, a big-hearted but bumbling orphan travels to Beverly Hills on a mission to help a woman investigate her shady boyfriend.

The Blind Side

A teen without a home finds success on and off the football field after he’s taken in by a determined mom and her affluent family. Based on a true story.

Burn After Reading

When a pair of clueless gym employees stumble upon secret CIA documents, their clumsy attempts at blackmail land them in a dangerous world of trouble.

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It

Two paranormal investigators risk their lives to prove the existence of demonic forces in order to exonerate a young man accused of murder.

The Edge of Seventeen

A troubled teenager finds high school life even less bearable after she catches her childhood best friend hooking up with her popular older brother.

First Knight

When given a place at the Round Table, Lancelot must balance loyalty to the throne with his love for King Arthur’s queen, Guinevere.

First Sunday

Desperate for cash, two petty thieves devise a scheme to rob the neighborhood church that soon turns into a hostage crisis in this crime comedy.

The Gift

After a chance encounter with a former classmate, an up-and-coming executive is forced to contend with secrets from his past.

Liar Liar

After his son makes a birthday wish that magically comes true, an unscrupulous lawyer finds himself incapable of telling a lie for 24 hours.

Miami Vice

Renegade detectives Crockett and Tubbs go undercover to disrupt a vicious drug cartel’s operation in this reimagining of the iconic television series.

The Nutty Professor

After being made fun of for his weight, a kind and brainy professor takes a dose of a revolutionary formula that changes more than just his appearance.

The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps

After getting engaged, Sherman Klump prepares for his big day. But his sinister alter ego Buddy Love threatens to ruin his wedding — and reputation.

Pineapple Express

After witnessing a murder, a perpetually stoned process server and his good-natured dealer go on the run from a drug lord who’s out to kill them.

Spider-Man

After a genetically enhanced spider bites him, shy teen Peter Parker develops web-slinging, wall-climbing powers and meets a dangerous new foe.

Spider-Man 2

With Peter Parker’s secret life as Spider-Man taking a toll, he considers hanging up his web, only to face another fight against supervillain Doc Ock.

Spider-Man 3

Peter Parker alienates those around him as he faces down rivals, villains, and a force that mysteriously darkens his Spidey suit — and his attitude.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

The heroes in a half shell emerge from the sewers to combat a crime wave gripping New York in this 2014 reboot of the beloved turtle saga.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2

Aided by April and newcomer Casey, the Ninja Turtles fly into action after Shredder escapes prison and plots to take over the world with evil Krang.

That’s My Boy

Father-son tensions flare when a disagreeable dad decides to move in with his son and his son’s fiancée right before their wedding.

Total Recall

Bursting with action sequences, this remake of the 1990 sci-fi classic follows a man on the run after a mind-bending procedure goes horribly wrong.

Unthinkable

An FBI agent and a Black Ops interrogator race to get answers from an uncooperative subject before he can detonate three hidden nuclear bombs.

