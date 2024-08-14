Home4k Blu-rayBorderlands Is Up For Pre-Order On 4k/Blu-ray, Digital, DVD & Exclusive SteelBook
4k Blu-rayBlu-ray DiscNews

Borderlands Is Up For Pre-Order On 4k/Blu-ray, Digital, DVD & Exclusive SteelBook

HD Report
By HD Report
0
Borderlands Amazon Exclusive 4k SteelBook open
Borderlands (2024) 4k Blu-ray Amazon Exclusive SteelBook Buy on Amazon

Borderlands premiered in theaters on August 6, 2024, and is now up for pre-order on Blu-ray, 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray, Digital, DVD. On 4k Blu-ray, the film is available in exclusive SteelBook editions from both Amazon and Walmart. Release dates are pending for all formats.

The 4k Blu-ray Disc editions include a Blu-ray and Digtal Copy, while the Blu-ray edition includes a DVD and Digital Copy. Bonus features include Borderlands: From Game to Screen, Meet the Team, All Aboard the Death Choochoo, Bringing Borderlands to the Screen, Badonkadonk Time, Fashion and Action on Pandora, and High-Tech Hellscapes.

On 4k Blu-ray and in Digital 4k UHD, Borderlands is presented in 2160p resolution at 2.39:1 (16 x 9) aspect ratio. The soundtrack is offered in Dolby Atmos / TrueHD 7.1. Subtitles are included in English, French, and Spanish.

Borderlands Pre-orders

  • Borderlands 4k Blu-ray $34.49 (List: $42.99) Amazon
  • Borderlands Amazon Exclusive 4k SteelBook $28.89 (List: $34.99) Amazon
  • Borderlands Walmart Exclusive 4k SteelBook $34.96 (List: $39.99) Walmart
  • Borderlands Blu-ray $39.99 Amazon
  • Borderlands DVD $26.82 Amazon
  • Borderlands Digital $24.99 Amazon

Amazon Exclusive 4k SteelBook

Borderlands Amazon Exclusive 4k SteelBook
Borderlands (2024) 4k Blu-ray Amazon Exclusive SteelBook Buy on Amazon

Walmart Exclusive 4k SteelBook

Borderlands-Walmart-Exclusive-Steelbook-4K-Ultra-HD-Blu-ray-Digital-Copy
Borderlands Walmart Exclusive 4k SteelBook Buy at Walmart

Borderlands was co-written and directed by Eli Roth, based on the video game series developed by Gearbox Software. The film stars Cate Blanchett along with Kevin Hart, Jack Black, Edgar Ramirez, Ariana Greenblatt, Florian Munteanu, Gina Gershon, and Jamie Lee Curtis.

Description: Lilith (Blanchett), an infamous bounty hunter with a mysterious past, reluctantly returns to her home, Pandora, the most chaotic planet in the galaxy. Her mission is to find the missing daughter of Atlas (Ramírez), the universe’s most powerful S.O.B. Lilith forms an unexpected alliance with a ragtag team of misfits – Roland (Hart), a seasoned mercenary on a mission; Tiny Tina (Greenblatt), a feral pre-teen demolitionist; Krieg (Munteanu), Tina’s musclebound protector; Tannis (Curtis), the oddball scientist who’s seen it all; and Claptrap (Black), a wiseass robot. Together, these unlikely heroes must battle an alien species and dangerous bandits to uncover one of Pandora’s most explosive secrets. The fate of the universe could be in their hands – but they’ll be fighting for something more: each other. Based on one of the best-selling videogame franchises of all time, welcome to BORDERLANDS.

Borderlands-Walmart-Exclusive-Steelbook-4K-Ultra-HD-Blu-ray-Digital-Copy
Borderlands-Walmart-Exclusive-Steelbook-4K-Ultra-HD-Blu-ray-Digital-Copy-Open
Borderlands 4k Blu-ray FPO
Borderlands Blu-ray FPO
Borderlands DVD FPO
Borderlands Amazon Exclusive 4k SteelBook open
Borderlands Amazon Exclusive 4k SteelBook
Previous article
Veep: The Complete Series Dated For Release On Blu-ray Disc
HD Report
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Limited Time Deal!

Apple Macbook Air 13-inch

Hot 4k Blu-rays!

Friends: The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray
Furiosa- A Mad Max Saga 4k Blu-ray
Godzilla | Kong Monsterverse 5-Film Collector's Edition
Dune 2-Movie 4k Blu-ray Collection

4k/HDR TV Deal

55

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2024 HD Report All Rights Reserved
MORE STORIES
Veep The Complete Series Blu-ray angle

Veep: The Complete Series Dated For Release On Blu-ray Disc

HD Report - 0
Seven Samurai - Limited Edition 4k Blu-ray BFI open

Akira Kurosawa’s ‘Seven Samurai’ Newly Restored in 4k For Release On...

HD Report - 0
Furiosa- A Mad Max Saga Black and Chrome Edition med

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga: Black & Chrome Now Available In...

HD Report - 0