Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga: Black & Chrome Now Available In Digital 4k

The black-and-white version of George Miller’s Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga sub-titled “Black & Chrome” is now available in digital formats including 4k UHD with Dolby Vision/HDR10. The physical media edition of the film is expected on Sept. 24 on Ultra HD Blu-ray (details coming soon.)

According to Miller, “when you see something that is more or less black and white, it distills a film more, the film becomes a little bit more classical, and it’s a version of the film I really love watching.”

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga: Black & Chrome in Digital 4k HD is priced $19.99 from most platforms including Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV 4k, FandangoAtHome, Microsoft, and YouTube.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga was released in digital formats on June 25th and on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD on Aug. 13, 2024.

Optimized for action, galvanized for glory. Own the Black & Chrome edition of #FURIOSA 8/13! pic.twitter.com/PspWQHHygR — MAD MAX: FURIOSA (@MadMaxMovie) July 23, 2024

Logline: The origin story of renegade warrior Furiosa before her encounter and team up with Mad Max.

Synopsis: As the world fell, young Furiosa is snatched from the Green Place of Many Mothers and falls into the hands of a great Biker Horde led by the Warlord Dementus. Sweeping through the Wasteland they come across the Citadel presided over by The Immortan Joe. While the two Tyrants war for dominance, Furiosa must survive many trials as she puts together the means to find her way home.