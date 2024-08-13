Home4k Blu-rayBad Boys: Ride Or Die Up For Pre-order on Disc & Digital...
Bad Boys: Ride Or Die Up For Pre-order on Disc & Digital Including a 4k UHD SteelBook [Updated]

Bad Boys- Ride Or Die 4k Blu-ray SteelBook
Bad Boys: Ride Or Die (2024) 4k Blu-ray SteelBook Buy on Amazon

Bad Boys: Ride Or Die was released in US theaters on June 7, 2024, and will soon be available for home viewing on disc and in digital formats. The movie releases in digital formats including 4k UHD with Dolby Vision HDR for $24.99 on July 23, 2024.

In physical media formats including Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, DVD, and a Limited Edition 4k UHD SteelBook, Bad Boys: Ride Or Die from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment will arrive on September 24, 2024.

In physical media formats, Bad Boys: Ride Or Die is priced $34.96 (List: $55.99) in Limited Edition SteelBook packaging, $49.99 (expected to drop) in standard 4k Blu-ray packaging, and $31.99 (List: $38.99) on HD Blu-ray. Buy on Amazon

Bad Boys- Ride Or Die 4k Blu-ray
Bad Boys: Ride Or Die (2024) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital Buy on Amazon
Bad Boys- Ride Or Die Blu-ray
Bad Boys: Ride Or Die (2024) Blu-ray/Digital Buy on Amazon

Logline: This Summer, the world’s favorite Bad Boys are back with their iconic mix of edge-of-your seat action and outrageous comedy but this time with a twist: Miami’s finest are now on the run.

Article updated. Original publish date July 11, 2024.

The Bikeriders Is Now Available On Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray & DVD
