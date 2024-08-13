Akira Kurosawa’s ‘Seven Samurai’ Newly Restored in 4k For Release On Ultra HD Blu-ray

Seven Samurai (1954) Limited Edition 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray Buy on Amazon UK

Akira Kurosawa’s Seven Samurai (1954) has been newly restored in 4k by Toho and is releasing in this Limited Edition 4k Blu-ray set on Oct. 21, 2024. The 2-disc edition from BFI (UK distribution) includes the film on 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray, along with a mini-poster, postcards, and perfect -bound book.

Special features include newly recorded audio commentary by film critic Adrian Martin, the 49-minute The Art of Akira Kurosawa (2013), the 50-minute Akira Kurosawa: It is Wonderful to Create, and more (some extras not revealed yet).

Pre-orders of Seven Samurai (1954) on 4k Blu-ray are $24.99 (plus shipping and exchange rate fee for US customers) from Amazon UK.

Special Features

4K (2160p) UHD Blu-ray presentation in Dolby Vision (HDR10 compatible)

Newly recorded audio commentary by film critic Adrian Martin

Akira Kurosawa: It is Wonderful to Create – Seven Samurai (2002, 50 mins)

The Art of Akira Kurosawa (2013, 49 mins): Asian-cinema expert Tony Rayns discusses Kurosawa’s career and influence

Original trailer

BFI rerelease trailer

Double-sided poster featuring artwork by Matt Needle and the BFI’s poster designed for the film’s rerelease

A set of four postcards featuring iconic scenes from the film

Perfect-bound book featuring new and archival writing on the film

Updated and improved English subtitles

Other extras TBC

Description: One of the greatest films of all time, Akira Kurosawa’s Seven Samurai has influenced the work of directors from George Lucas to Steven Spielberg, and spawned remakes, most notably John Sturges’ acclaimed The Magnificent Seven.

When 16th-century farmers whose village is repeatedly attacked by merciless bandits ask an elderly, masterless samurai (Takashi Shimura) for help, offering nothing but food in return, he hesitantly agrees and assembles a band of warriors to defend and train the villagers. Boasting terrific performances (with Shimura and Toshiro Mifune – as a peasant masquerading as a samurai – particularly memorable), superb camerawork, and expertly mounted battle sequences, Seven Samurai is undoubtedly one of the greatest action movies ever made.

Newly restored by Toho in 4K, the BFI is delighted to release this all-time classic on UHD for the first time. Available as a limited edition 2-disc set with a book, a set of four postcards and a double-sided poster.