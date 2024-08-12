HomeDealsLimited Time: New 2024 Apple MacBook Air 13" M3 For Only $849
Limited Time: New 2024 Apple MacBook Air 13″ M3 For Only $849

Want a great deal on a new 2024 MacBook Air? Right now, Amazon is selling the Apple MacBook Air 13.6-inch laptop with an M3 processing chip for only $849.98 (List: $1,099). That’s 23% off the list price and a better deal than you can find from Apple! The model features 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD storage, a backlit keyboard, Touch ID, and up to 18 hours of battery life. The MacBook Air 13″ is available in Midnight (shown above), Silver, and Space Gray finishes. See on Amazon

Need a bigger screen? Amazon is also selling the 15.3-inch model MacBook Air for only $1,049.98. That’s a 17% savings off the list price of $1,299! The model features 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD storage, a backlit keyboard, Touch ID, and up to 18 hours of battery life. The MacBook Air 13″ is available in Midnight (shown above), Silver, and Space Gray finishes. Both models feature Apple’s super sharp Retina displays that support 1 billion colors. Jump over to Amazon for more details.

