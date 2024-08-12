HomeAppleMacBook AirBack To School Deals On MacBook Air 2024 M3 Model Laptops
Back To School Deals On MacBook Air 2024 M3 Model Laptops

Get a great deal on a 2024 Macbook Air 13.6″ or 15.3″ M3 laptop! Here are some limited-time prices from Amazon and Best Buy for back-to-school.

Need a computer that will get you through 4 years of college or high school? Both Amazon and Best Buy have discounted the new 2024 MacBook Air with 13.6″ or 15.3″ displays and M3 processors for a limited time.

MacBook Air M3 13.6″ Display

Amazon is selling the 15.3-inch display model MacBook Air for only $1,049.98. That’s a 17% savings off the list price of $1,299! The model features 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD storage, a backlit keyboard, Touch ID, and up to 18 hours of battery life. The MacBook Air 15.3″ is available in Midnight (shown above), Silver, and Space Gray finishes. The model features Apple’s super sharp Retina displays that support 1 billion colors. Jump over to Amazon for more details.

Best Buy has the 15.3″ M3 model for $200 off the list price of $1,299 for a total of $1,099 (the same price for Total Tech members and non-members).

MacBook Air M3 13.6″ Display

Amazon is selling the Apple MacBook Air 13.6-inch display laptop with an M3 chip for only $849.98 (List: $1,099). That’s 23% off the list price! The model features 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD storage, a backlit keyboard, Touch ID, and up to 18 hours of battery life. The MacBook Air 13.6″ is available in Midnight (shown above), Silver, and Space Gray finishes. The model features Apple’s super sharp Retina displays that support 1 billion colors. See on Amazon

Best Buy has the same deal on the 13.6″ M3 model if you are a Total Tech member for a savings of $250 off the list price of $1,099. Otherwise, non-members can get $200 off for a total of $899.

