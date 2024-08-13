The Bikeriders Is Now Available On Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray & DVD

Still capture of The Bikeriders (2024) created by HD Report.

The Bikeriders (2024) starring Jodie Comer, Austin Butler, and Tom Hardy is now available in physical media in home media formats including Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and DVD.

The movie was first released for home viewing in digital formats including 4k, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos (where available) on July 9th, 2024.

The Blu-ray editions from Universal Pictures via SDS each include a Digital Copy of the film. The 2-disc 4k Blu-ray includes a second copy on HD Blu-ray along with 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray.

Bonus features include Johnny, Benny & Kathy, The Era of The Bikeriders, commentary with writer/director Jeff Nichols, and more.

The Bikeriders is priced $22.95 (List: $34.98) on Blu-ray, $27.95 (List: $44.98) on 4k Blu-ray, and $17.95 (List: $29.98) on DVD. The digital version of The Bikeriders is selling for $19.99. See best prices on Amazon

Blu-ray

DVD

Logline: After a chance encounter, headstrong Kathy is drawn to Benny, member of Midwestern motorcycle club the Vandals. As the club transforms into a dangerous underworld of violence, Benny must choose between Kathy and his loyalty to the club.