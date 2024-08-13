The Bikeriders Is Now Available On Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray & DVD

The Bikeriders (2024) starring Jodie Comer, Austin Butler, and Tom Hardy is now available in physical media in home media formats including Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and DVD.
The movie was first released for home viewing in digital formats including 4k, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos (where available) on July 9th, 2024.
The Blu-ray editions from Universal Pictures via SDS each include a Digital Copy of the film. The 2-disc 4k Blu-ray includes a second copy on HD Blu-ray along with 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray.
Bonus features include Johnny, Benny & Kathy, The Era of The Bikeriders, commentary with writer/director Jeff Nichols, and more.
The Bikeriders is priced $22.95 (List: $34.98) on Blu-ray, $27.95 (List: $44.98) on 4k Blu-ray, and $17.95 (List: $29.98) on DVD. The digital version of The Bikeriders is selling for $19.99. See best prices on Amazon
Blu-ray
DVD
Logline: After a chance encounter, headstrong Kathy is drawn to Benny, member of Midwestern motorcycle club the Vandals. As the club transforms into a dangerous underworld of violence, Benny must choose between Kathy and his loyalty to the club.