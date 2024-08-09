HomeNewsCriterion's CC40 Collection Features 40 Films + Extras On Blu-ray Disc
News

Criterion’s CC40 Collection Features 40 Films + Extras On Blu-ray Disc

HD Report
By HD Report
0
CC40 Criterion Collection Blu-ray 40 Years
CC40 Criterion Collection Blu-ray Pre-orders coming soon.

Criterion Collection has curated 40 films to celebrate the founding of the company in 1984 in “CC40” – a curation of landmark films such as (1963), Tokyo Story 1953), All That Jazz (1979), Persona (1966), and Night of the Living Dead (1968) to name a few.

As far as bonus features, the collection includes hundreds of hours of supplemental features, alternate soundtracks and dubbed tracks, audio commentaries, extensive documentaries, making-of programs, interviews with casts and crews, outtakes, deleted scenes, and more. A lavishly illustrated 216-page book featuring essays on the films by critics, scholars, and authors is also part of the bonus materials.

“CC40” 40-Film Blu-ray Collection carries an MSRP of $799.95. (Pre-orders coming soon.)

49-BLU-RAY SPECIAL EDITION COLLECTOR’S SET FEATURES

  • Digital restorations of all forty films
  • Hundreds of hours of supplemental features
  • Alternate soundtracks and dubbed tracks
  • Audio commentaries
  • Extensive documentaries and making-of programs
  • Interviews with casts and crews
  • Outtakes and deleted scenes
  • Trailers and TV spots
  • English subtitles and English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing
  • Selection of Criterion Closet Picks videos
  • And more!
  • PLUS: Deluxe packaging with a lavishly illustrated 216-page book featuring essays on the films by critics, scholars, and authors
  • Cover by Eric Skillman

See details of each title included in this collection.

CC40 Criterion Collection Blu-ray 40 Years open
  2. Tokyo Story
  3. All That Jazz
  4. Bicycle Thieves
  5. Repo Man
  6. Naked
  7. Jules and Jim
  8. Being There
  9. Weekend
  10. Yi Yi
  11. The Night of the Hunter
  12. Pickpocket
  13. Sweet Smell of Success
  14. On the Waterfront
  15. Do the Right Thing
  16. Ratcatcher
  17. Sunday Bloody Sunday
  18. Mirror
  19. Barry Lyndon
  20. Safe
  21. Seconds
  22. His Girl Friday
  23. Mishima: A Life in Four Chapters
  24. Y tu mamá también
  25. My Own Private Idaho
  26. Love & Basketball
  27. Night of the Living Dead
  28. Ace in the Hole
  29. 3 Women
  30. The Red Shoes
  31. Down by Law
  32. La Ciénaga
  33. Wanda
  34. House
  35. Sullivan’s Travels
  36. The Battle of Algiers
  37. A Woman Under the Influence
  38. Cléo from 5 to 7
  39. Persona
  40. In the Mood for Love

Description: This monumental forty-film box set celebrates forty years of the Criterion Collection by gathering an electrifying mix of classic and contemporary films, and presenting them with all their special features and essays in a deluxe clothbound, slipcased edition. CC40’s eclectic selection includes the releases most frequently chosen by the hundreds of filmmakers, actors, writers, and other movie-loving luminaries who have visited Criterion over the years, as documented in our popular Closet Picks video series. Neither a historical survey nor a top-forty compilation, this exciting, personal, unpredictable anthology reflects the cinematic joys and inspirations of the creative community that makes the Criterion Collection possible.

Previous article
A Nightmare On Elm Street Finally Gets A Release Date On 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray
Next article
A Quiet Place: Day One Pre-orders on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, Digital & DVD [Updated]
HD Report
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Hot 4k Blu-rays!

Furiosa- A Mad Max Saga 4k Blu-ray
Godzilla | Kong Monsterverse 5-Film Collector's Edition
Dune: Part Two 4k Blu-ray
Dune 2-Movie 4k Blu-ray Collection

Fire HD10 Tablet Deal!

Amazon Fire HD Tablet Sale

OLED 4k TV Deal!

Samsung 65-inch OLED 4k TV

4k/HDR TV Deal

55

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2024 HD Report All Rights Reserved
MORE STORIES
A Quiet Place- Day One 4k UHD

A Quiet Place: Day One Pre-orders on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, Digital...

HD Report - 0
A-Nightmare-On-Elm-Street-4k-Blu-ray-SteelBook

A Nightmare On Elm Street Finally Gets A Release Date On...

HD Report - 0
Despicable Me 4 digital poster

Despicable Me 4 Release Dates Streaming/Digital, Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray & DVD

HD Report - 0