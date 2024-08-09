Criterion’s CC40 Collection Features 40 Films + Extras On Blu-ray Disc

CC40 Criterion Collection Blu-ray Pre-orders coming soon.

Criterion Collection has curated 40 films to celebrate the founding of the company in 1984 in “CC40” – a curation of landmark films such as 8½ (1963), Tokyo Story 1953), All That Jazz (1979), Persona (1966), and Night of the Living Dead (1968) to name a few.

As far as bonus features, the collection includes hundreds of hours of supplemental features, alternate soundtracks and dubbed tracks, audio commentaries, extensive documentaries, making-of programs, interviews with casts and crews, outtakes, deleted scenes, and more. A lavishly illustrated 216-page book featuring essays on the films by critics, scholars, and authors is also part of the bonus materials.

“CC40” 40-Film Blu-ray Collection carries an MSRP of $799.95. (Pre-orders coming soon.)

49-BLU-RAY SPECIAL EDITION COLLECTOR’S SET FEATURES

Digital restorations of all forty films

Hundreds of hours of supplemental features

Alternate soundtracks and dubbed tracks

Audio commentaries

Extensive documentaries and making-of programs

Interviews with casts and crews

Outtakes and deleted scenes

Trailers and TV spots

English subtitles and English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing

Selection of Criterion Closet Picks videos

And more!

PLUS: Deluxe packaging with a lavishly illustrated 216-page book featuring essays on the films by critics, scholars, and authors

Cover by Eric Skillman

See details of each title included in this collection.

8½ Tokyo Story All That Jazz Bicycle Thieves Repo Man Naked Jules and Jim Being There Weekend Yi Yi The Night of the Hunter Pickpocket Sweet Smell of Success On the Waterfront Do the Right Thing Ratcatcher Sunday Bloody Sunday Mirror Barry Lyndon Safe Seconds His Girl Friday Mishima: A Life in Four Chapters Y tu mamá también My Own Private Idaho Love & Basketball Night of the Living Dead Ace in the Hole 3 Women The Red Shoes Down by Law La Ciénaga Wanda House Sullivan’s Travels The Battle of Algiers A Woman Under the Influence Cléo from 5 to 7 Persona In the Mood for Love

Description: This monumental forty-film box set celebrates forty years of the Criterion Collection by gathering an electrifying mix of classic and contemporary films, and presenting them with all their special features and essays in a deluxe clothbound, slipcased edition. CC40’s eclectic selection includes the releases most frequently chosen by the hundreds of filmmakers, actors, writers, and other movie-loving luminaries who have visited Criterion over the years, as documented in our popular Closet Picks video series. Neither a historical survey nor a top-forty compilation, this exciting, personal, unpredictable anthology reflects the cinematic joys and inspirations of the creative community that makes the Criterion Collection possible.