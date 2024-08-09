Criterion’s CC40 Collection Features 40 Films + Extras On Blu-ray Disc

Criterion Collection has curated 40 films to celebrate the founding of the company in 1984 in “CC40” – a curation of landmark films such as 8½ (1963), Tokyo Story 1953), All That Jazz (1979), Persona (1966), and Night of the Living Dead (1968) to name a few.
As far as bonus features, the collection includes hundreds of hours of supplemental features, alternate soundtracks and dubbed tracks, audio commentaries, extensive documentaries, making-of programs, interviews with casts and crews, outtakes, deleted scenes, and more. A lavishly illustrated 216-page book featuring essays on the films by critics, scholars, and authors is also part of the bonus materials.
“CC40” 40-Film Blu-ray Collection carries an MSRP of $799.95. (Pre-orders coming soon.)
49-BLU-RAY SPECIAL EDITION COLLECTOR’S SET FEATURES
- Digital restorations of all forty films
- Hundreds of hours of supplemental features
- Alternate soundtracks and dubbed tracks
- Audio commentaries
- Extensive documentaries and making-of programs
- Interviews with casts and crews
- Outtakes and deleted scenes
- Trailers and TV spots
- English subtitles and English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing
- Selection of Criterion Closet Picks videos
- And more!
- PLUS: Deluxe packaging with a lavishly illustrated 216-page book featuring essays on the films by critics, scholars, and authors
- Cover by Eric Skillman
See details of each title included in this collection.
- 8½
- Tokyo Story
- All That Jazz
- Bicycle Thieves
- Repo Man
- Naked
- Jules and Jim
- Being There
- Weekend
- Yi Yi
- The Night of the Hunter
- Pickpocket
- Sweet Smell of Success
- On the Waterfront
- Do the Right Thing
- Ratcatcher
- Sunday Bloody Sunday
- Mirror
- Barry Lyndon
- Safe
- Seconds
- His Girl Friday
- Mishima: A Life in Four Chapters
- Y tu mamá también
- My Own Private Idaho
- Love & Basketball
- Night of the Living Dead
- Ace in the Hole
- 3 Women
- The Red Shoes
- Down by Law
- La Ciénaga
- Wanda
- House
- Sullivan’s Travels
- The Battle of Algiers
- A Woman Under the Influence
- Cléo from 5 to 7
- Persona
- In the Mood for Love
Description: This monumental forty-film box set celebrates forty years of the Criterion Collection by gathering an electrifying mix of classic and contemporary films, and presenting them with all their special features and essays in a deluxe clothbound, slipcased edition. CC40’s eclectic selection includes the releases most frequently chosen by the hundreds of filmmakers, actors, writers, and other movie-loving luminaries who have visited Criterion over the years, as documented in our popular Closet Picks video series. Neither a historical survey nor a top-forty compilation, this exciting, personal, unpredictable anthology reflects the cinematic joys and inspirations of the creative community that makes the Criterion Collection possible.