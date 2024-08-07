Home4k Blu-rayDespicable Me 4 Up Release Dates Streaming/Digital, Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray & DVD
Despicable Me 4 Up Release Dates Streaming/Digital, Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray & DVD

Universal Pictures’ Despicable Me 4 premiered in US theaters on July 3, 2024, and will soon be available in home media formats including Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and DVD. The film arrives in digital formats for streaming and download on August 6, 2024, followed by Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, Digital, & DVD on September 24, 2024.

The HD Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray editions of Despicable Me 4 from Universal include a code to redeem a Digital Copy via Movies Anywhere. The 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray editions also include a second copy of the film on HD Blu-ray.

On 4k Blu-ray, Despicable Me 4 is presented in 2160p (Ultra HD) resolution with Dolby Vision/HDR10. The soundtrack is provided in DTS:X / DTS-HD Master Audio 7.1 with subtitles in English SDH, French, and Spanish.

Bonus materials are pending confirmation.

Despicable Me 4 is priced $29.99 (Early Digital Premiere), $24.96 (List: $33.99) on 4k Blu-ray), $24.96 (List: $29.99) on Blu-ray, and $19.96 (List: $24.99) on DVD on Amazon.

The Limited Edition Blu-ray Gifset with DVD and Digital Copy is priced $29.96 at Walmart.

Logline: Gru, Lucy, Margo, Edith, and Agnes welcome a new member to the family, Gru Jr., who is intent on tormenting his dad. Gru faces a new nemesis in Maxime Le Mal and his girlfriend Valentina, and the family is forced to go on the run.

