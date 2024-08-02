New On Netflix In August: Rebel Moon DCs, Chucky Movies, Walking Dead Series, Godzilla Minus One/Minus Color & More!

Want to know what’s new on Netflix in August, 2024? Starting on the 1st, Chucky movies including Bride of Chucky, Child’s Play 2, Child’s Play 3, Cult of Chucky, Seed of Chucky, and Curse of Chucky begin streaming. The two Jack Reacher movies starring Tom Cruise premiere on Netflix. And, we’re super excited to see Godzilla Minus One / Minus Color, the black-and-white version of Godzilla Minus One, is streaming with Dolby Atmos audio, but only in HD (1080p) and SDR (8-bit) video.
On August 2nd, Zack Snyder’s director’s cuts of both Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire and Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver both arrive on Netflix, streaming in 4k, Dolby Vision HDR, and Dolby Atmos. Part One adds 68 minutes and Part Two adds 50 minutes for a total of 118 additional minutes. The director’s cuts follow the premiere of Rebel Moon – Part One late December, 2023.
Also in August, Season 4 (the final season) of Netflix Original Series The Umbrella Academy arrives on August 8th, Original Series Emily in Paris premieres its fourth season, and The Walking Dead spinoff series Fear the Walking Dead (Seasons 1-8) and The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon (Season 1) both arrive on Netflix.
We should note, some of these titles default to native languages such as Spanish, Japanese, and Indian dialects.
New Netflix Movies & Shows In August, 2024
Aug. 1
A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder
Borderless Fog (ID)
From Me to You: Kimi ni Todoke, Season 3
Love is Blind: Mexico
Mon Laferte, te amo
Unstable, Season 2
Bride of Chucky
Child’s Play 2
Child’s Play 3
Cult of Chucky
Curse of Chucky
Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat
Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax
Extreme Makeover: Home Edition: Batch 4
Fire Country, Season 1
Fury
Godzilla Minus One/Minus Color
Jack Reacher
Jack Reacher: Never Go Back
Monster House
Mr. Deeds
The Next Karate Kid
Not Another Teen Movie
Pawn Stars: Season 15
Red
Red 2
Room
Save the Last Dance
Seed of Chucky
The Spectacular Now
Tarot
White Chicks
World War Z
Aug. 2
Modern Masters: SS Rajamouli
Rebel Moon – Part One: Director’s Cut
Rebel Moon – Part Two: Director’s Cut
Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie
Aug. 3
Joe Rogan: Burn the Boats
Aug. 5
Gabby’s Dollhouse, Season 10
Aug. 6
The Influencer
Reminiscence
Rising Impact, Season 2
Aug. 7
Lolo and the Kid
Love Is Blind: UK
Secret World of Sound With David Attenborough (GB)
Aug. 8
The Emoji Movie
Shahmaran: Season 2
The Umbrella Academy, Season 4
Aug. 9
Blue Ribbon Baking Championship
Inside the Mind of a Dog
Mission: Cross
Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba
Pokémon Horizons: The Series Part 3
Aug. 10
Romance in the House
Aug. 11
Night School
Aug. 13
Matt Rife: Lucid – A Crowd Work Special
Aug. 14
Daughters
Worst Ex Ever
Aug. 15
Average Joe, Season 1
Backyard Wilderness
Emily in Paris, Season 4, Part 1
Aug. 16
I Can’t Live Without You
Pearl
The Union
Aug. 17
Love Next Door
Aug. 19
A Discovery of Witches, Seasons 1-3
Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches, Season 1
CoComelon Lane, Season 3
Dark Winds, Seasons 1-2
Fear the Walking Dead, Seasons 1-8
Gangs of London, Seasons 1-2
Interview With the Vampire, Season 1
Into the Badlands, Seasons 1-3
Kevin Can F**k Himself, Seasons 1-2
Migration
Monsieur Spade, Season 1
Preacher, Seasons 1-4
That Dirty Black Bag, Season 1
The Terror, Season 1
The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, Season 1
UnREAL, Seasons 1-4
Aug. 20
Langston Kerman: Bad Poetry
Terror Tuesday: Extreme
Untold: The Murder of Air McNair
Aug. 21
The Accident
Back to 15: Back to 18
Nice Girls
Pop Star Academy: KATSEYE
Wyatt Earp and the Cowboy War
Aug. 22
Baby Fever, Season 2
GG Precinct
Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Cosmos the Movie
Secret Lives of Orangutans
Aug. 23
Incoming
Tòkunbo
Aug. 27
Untold: Sign Stealer
Aug. 28
Untamed Royals
Aug. 29
Chastity High
Kaos
Represent, Season 2
Terminator Zero
Aug. 30
A-List to Playlist
Breathless
The Deliverance
(Un)lucky Sisters