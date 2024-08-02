New On Netflix In August: Rebel Moon DCs, Chucky Movies, Walking Dead Series, Godzilla Minus One/Minus Color & More!

Godzilla Minus One / Minus Color (2023)

Want to know what’s new on Netflix in August, 2024? Starting on the 1st, Chucky movies including Bride of Chucky, Child’s Play 2, Child’s Play 3, Cult of Chucky, Seed of Chucky, and Curse of Chucky begin streaming. The two Jack Reacher movies starring Tom Cruise premiere on Netflix. And, we’re super excited to see Godzilla Minus One / Minus Color, the black-and-white version of Godzilla Minus One, is streaming with Dolby Atmos audio, but only in HD (1080p) and SDR (8-bit) video.

On August 2nd, Zack Snyder’s director’s cuts of both Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire and Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver both arrive on Netflix, streaming in 4k, Dolby Vision HDR, and Dolby Atmos. Part One adds 68 minutes and Part Two adds 50 minutes for a total of 118 additional minutes. The director’s cuts follow the premiere of Rebel Moon – Part One late December, 2023.

Also in August, Season 4 (the final season) of Netflix Original Series The Umbrella Academy arrives on August 8th, Original Series Emily in Paris premieres its fourth season, and The Walking Dead spinoff series Fear the Walking Dead (Seasons 1-8) and The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon (Season 1) both arrive on Netflix.

We should note, some of these titles default to native languages such as Spanish, Japanese, and Indian dialects.

New Netflix Movies & Shows In August, 2024

Aug. 1

A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder

Borderless Fog (ID)

From Me to You: Kimi ni Todoke, Season 3

Love is Blind: Mexico

Mon Laferte, te amo

Unstable, Season 2

Bride of Chucky

Child’s Play 2

Child’s Play 3

Cult of Chucky

Curse of Chucky

Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat

Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax

Extreme Makeover: Home Edition: Batch 4

Fire Country, Season 1

Fury

Godzilla Minus One/Minus Color

Jack Reacher

Jack Reacher: Never Go Back

Monster House

Mr. Deeds

The Next Karate Kid

Not Another Teen Movie

Pawn Stars: Season 15

Red

Red 2

Room

Save the Last Dance

Seed of Chucky

The Spectacular Now

Tarot

White Chicks

World War Z

Aug. 2

Modern Masters: SS Rajamouli

Rebel Moon – Part One: Director’s Cut

Rebel Moon – Part Two: Director’s Cut

Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie

Aug. 3

Joe Rogan: Burn the Boats

Aug. 5

Gabby’s Dollhouse, Season 10

Aug. 6

The Influencer

Reminiscence

Rising Impact, Season 2

Aug. 7

Lolo and the Kid

Love Is Blind: UK

Secret World of Sound With David Attenborough (GB)

Aug. 8

The Emoji Movie

Shahmaran: Season 2

The Umbrella Academy, Season 4

Aug. 9

Blue Ribbon Baking Championship

Inside the Mind of a Dog

Mission: Cross

Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba

Pokémon Horizons: The Series Part 3

Aug. 10

Romance in the House

Aug. 11

Night School

Aug. 13

Matt Rife: Lucid – A Crowd Work Special

Aug. 14

Daughters

Worst Ex Ever

Aug. 15

Average Joe, Season 1

Backyard Wilderness

Emily in Paris, Season 4, Part 1

Aug. 16

I Can’t Live Without You

Pearl

The Union

Aug. 17

Love Next Door

Aug. 19

A Discovery of Witches, Seasons 1-3

Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches, Season 1

CoComelon Lane, Season 3

Dark Winds, Seasons 1-2

Fear the Walking Dead, Seasons 1-8

Gangs of London, Seasons 1-2

Interview With the Vampire, Season 1

Into the Badlands, Seasons 1-3

Kevin Can F**k Himself, Seasons 1-2

Migration

Monsieur Spade, Season 1

Preacher, Seasons 1-4

That Dirty Black Bag, Season 1

The Terror, Season 1

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, Season 1

UnREAL, Seasons 1-4

Aug. 20

Langston Kerman: Bad Poetry

Terror Tuesday: Extreme

Untold: The Murder of Air McNair

Aug. 21

The Accident

Back to 15: Back to 18

Nice Girls

Pop Star Academy: KATSEYE

Wyatt Earp and the Cowboy War

Aug. 22

Baby Fever, Season 2

GG Precinct

Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Cosmos the Movie

Secret Lives of Orangutans

Aug. 23

Incoming

Tòkunbo

Aug. 27

Untold: Sign Stealer

Aug. 28

Untamed Royals

Aug. 29

Chastity High

Kaos

Represent, Season 2

Terminator Zero

Aug. 30

A-List to Playlist

Breathless

The Deliverance

(Un)lucky Sisters