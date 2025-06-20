Deal Alert: 75″ Toshiba 4k HDR TV Only $399 (Save 38%)

HomeHardware4k TVDeal Alert: 75" Toshiba 4k HDR TV Only $399 (Save 38%)
Here’s a great deal on a large 75″ 4k HDR TV! The Toshiba 4K UHD LED TV with Fire TV and Alexa Voice Remote is on sale for only $399.99 from Amazon. The list price of this TV is $649.99, making the limited time deal a 38% discount.

The Toshiba C3 model 4k TV features Toshiba’s Regza Engine 4k, Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10, Dolby Atmos passthrough, 3 HDMI inputs including HDMI-Arc, and bezel-less design.

Jump over to Amazon to grab this limited-time deal while it lasts!

Product Features

  • Fire TV: Fire TV brings live, over-the-air TV, streaming channels, and your favorite apps together onto one convenient home screen. Subscriptions may be required. Content availability subject to change.
  • Regza Engine 4k: Regza Engine 4K is Toshiba’s high performance 4K engine for stunning picture quality, with ultra essential PQ technology combined with high quality LCD panel, you can get an incredible ultra HD 4K images with breath-taking picture quality.
  • 4K resolution: 4 times resolution of Full HD, four times the detail. With Toshiba 4K TV, you can enjoy uncompromisingly crisp, clear visuals for a fully immersive, professional theater quality.
  • Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10*: Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10 transforms your TV into an entertainment powerhouse. The image technology from cinemas, now brought together in the home, provide amazing realism that you’ll see, hear, and feel like never before.
  • and Dolby Atmos: Transform your TV into an entertainment powerhouse. The image and audio technology from cinemas, now brought directly in the home, providing amazing realism that you’ll see, hear, and feel like never before.
  • Ultra-essential PQ Technology: Ultra HD 4K Panel expresses picture quality four times as detailed in pixel as Full HD. Regza 4K Engine optimizes every detail of picture and color output to achieve ‘real as it is’ picture quality to maximize your emotions.
  • Bezel-less Design: The C350 is designed with a gorgeous bezel-less design to give you more viewable screen area

If you need a bigger screen for your home theater, the 85″ Toshiba 4k HDR TV is also on sale with an even better discount, on sale for $699.99 (a 42% discount off the list price of $1,199.99. More details

