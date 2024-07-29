HomeBlu-ray DiscTed Lasso The Complete Series Collected In Blu-ray Box Set w/Limited Poster
Blu-ray DiscFeaturedNews

Ted Lasso The Complete Series Collected In Blu-ray Box Set w/Limited Poster

HD Report
By HD Report
0
Ted Lasso- The Richmond Way Blu-ray
Ted Lasso: The Richmond Way Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

All three seasons of the Emmy award-winning Apple TV+ series Ted Lasso has been compiled in a 7-disc Blu-ray collection from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment. Ted Lasso: The Richmond Way arrives on July 30, 2024.

On Blu-ray Disc, episodes of Ted Lasso are presented in 1080p with DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1. Subtitles are provided in English SDH.

The physical media boxset also includes a double sided “BELIEVE” poster as a Gift-With-Purchase while limited supplies Last.

Ted Lasso: The Richmond Way on Blu-ray is priced $74.95 (List: $84.99) on Amazon.

Description: In a bitter divorce settlement from her billionaire husband Rupert Mannion (Anthony Head), Rebecca Welton (Hannah Waddingham) becomes the new owner of AFC Richmond, a struggling British English Premier League football team. She’s assisted by her garden gnome Director of Communications (and later Director of Football Operations) Leslie Higgins (Jeremy Swift), who formerly worked for her husband. Her first order of business is to fire the team’s current manager and replace him with American football coach Theodore “Ted” Lasso (Jason Sudeikis). Formerly a small-time coach from Wichita Kansas, Ted and his friend, assistant Coach Beard (Brendan Hunt) cross the pond to take up the management of the team’s long, albeit modest history. Although he is nationally ridiculed for doing something so stupid, Ted works to change the team’s profound mediocrity. Richmond is about to change the way they’re doing things, from now on, it’s the Lasso way.

Previous article
Review: Civil War Delivers An Immersive Home Theater Experience On 4K Blu-ray
Next article
A Quiet Place: Day One Release Dates On 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, Digital & DVD
HD Report
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Hot 4k Blu-rays!

Furiosa- A Mad Max Saga 4k Blu-ray
Godzilla | Kong Monsterverse 5-Film Collector's Edition
Dune: Part Two 4k Blu-ray
Dune 2-Movie 4k Blu-ray Collection

Fire HD10 Tablet Deal!

Amazon Fire HD Tablet Sale

OLED 4k TV Deal!

Samsung 65-inch OLED 4k TV

4k/HDR TV Deal

55

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2024 HD Report All Rights Reserved
MORE STORIES
Paramount Scares Volume 2

Paramount Scares: Vol. 2 Ultra HD Movies + Collectible Items Revealed

HD Report - 0
A Quiet Place- Day One 4k UHD skew

A Quiet Place: Day One Release Dates On 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray,...

HD Report - 0
Civil War 2024 movie still HD

Review: Civil War Delivers An Immersive Home Theater Experience On 4K...

HD Report - 0