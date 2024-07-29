Home4k Blu-rayA Quiet Place: Day One Release Dates On 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, Digital...
4k Blu-rayBlu-ray DiscDigital HDDigital UHDFeaturedNews

A Quiet Place: Day One Release Dates On 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, Digital & DVD

HD Report
By HD Report
0
A Quiet Place- Day One 4k UHD skew
A Quiet Place: Day One (2024) 4k Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

Paramount has revealed the release dates for A Quiet Place: Day One on disc and digital. The film will first arrive July 30 in digital formats including 4k UHD, followed by physical media formats including Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and DVD on October 8, 2024.

The 4k Blu-ray release also includes a Limited Edition Collectible SteelBook with copies of the film on Ultra HD Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD. And, a Walmart Exclusive SteelBook is also listed for release (pre-orders pending).

On 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray, the the combo editions from Paramount Home Media Distribution include a code to redeem a Digital Copy via iTunes or FandangoAtHome.

A Quiet Place: Day One is priced $36.99 (4k Blu-ray), $30.49 (Blu-ray), $25.99 (DVD), and $24.99 (Digital). Paramount has also designed a Limited Editon SteelBook Edition of A Quiet Place: Day One. The edition is list priced $43.99. Buy on Amazon

Byline: A woman named Sam finds herself trapped in New York City during the early stages of an invasion by alien creatures with ultra-sensitive hearing.

Limited Edition SteelBook

A Quiet Place: Day One Limited Edition 4k SteelBook Buy on Amazon

Blu-ray Disc

A Quiet Place- Day One Blu-ray skew
A Quiet Place: Day One (2024) Blu-ray Buy on Amazon
A Quiet Place 3-Movie Collection 4k UHD skew
A Quiet Place 3-Movie Collection 4k UHD Pre-order from Amazon UK

A Quiet Place: Day One will also be available in a 3-Movie Collection on 4k Blu-ray from Paramount Home Media Distribution. The collection includes A Quiet Place (2018), A Quiet Place: Part Two (2021), and A Quiet Place: Day One (2024).

Previous article
Ted Lasso The Complete Series Collected In Blu-ray Box Set w/Limited Poster
Next article
Paramount Scares: Vol. 2 Ultra HD Movies + Collectible Items Revealed
HD Report
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Hot 4k Blu-rays!

Furiosa- A Mad Max Saga 4k Blu-ray
Godzilla | Kong Monsterverse 5-Film Collector's Edition
Dune: Part Two 4k Blu-ray
Dune 2-Movie 4k Blu-ray Collection

Fire HD10 Tablet Deal!

Amazon Fire HD Tablet Sale

OLED 4k TV Deal!

Samsung 65-inch OLED 4k TV

4k/HDR TV Deal

55

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2024 HD Report All Rights Reserved
MORE STORIES
Paramount Scares Volume 2

Paramount Scares: Vol. 2 Ultra HD Movies + Collectible Items Revealed

HD Report - 0
Ted Lasso- The Richmond Way Blu-ray

Ted Lasso The Complete Series Collected In Blu-ray Box Set w/Limited...

HD Report - 0
Civil War 2024 movie still HD

Review: Civil War Delivers An Immersive Home Theater Experience On 4K...

HD Report - 0