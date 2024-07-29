Paramount Scares: Vol. 2 Ultra HD Movies + Collectible Items Revealed

Home4k Blu-rayParamount Scares: Vol. 2 Ultra HD Movies + Collectible Items Revealed
Paramount Scares Volume 2 skew
Paramount Scares Vol. 2 Limited Edition 4k UHD/BD Box Set Buy on Amazon

Paramount has revealed the contents of Paramount Scares Vol. 2 as well as the release date for the second volume in the collectible physical media edition.

The 4-movie boxed set includes Friday the 13th: Part 2 (1981), Breakdown (1997), World War Z (2013), and Orphan: First Kill (2022) on 4k Blu-ray and HD Blu-ray, along with collectible movie memorabilia such as a poster, logo pin, iron-on patches, Fangoria magazine, and domed sticker. Release date: Oct. 1, 2024.

Paramount Scares Vol. 2 arrives on October 1, 2024 (approximately one year after Paramount Scares Vol. 1 was released). The 4-film Collectible Edition has an MSRP of $69.99. Buy on Amazon

Paramount Scares Volume 2

Description: Paramount Scares digs up a variety of spine-chilling titles, reanimated for the first time in one limited-edition creepy collection featuring a variety of ghoulish greats:

