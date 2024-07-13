Home4k Blu-rayDeal Alert: Batman 4-Film Ultra HD/Blu-ray Collection Is 47% Off
Deal Alert: Batman 4-Film Ultra HD/Blu-ray Collection Is 47% Off

Batman 4K Film Collection open
Here’s a great deal on the Warner Bros. Batman 4-Film Collection with movies from 1989 to 1997 on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray and HD Blu-ray. For a limited time on Amazon, the 8-disc collection is priced only $48.11. That’s a 47% discount off the list price of $90!

The 8-disc collection includes Batman (1989), Batman Returns (1992), Batman Forever (1995), and Batman & Robin (1997) all presented in native 4k (2160p) with HDR10 and Dolby Atmos audio.

Bonus features pack hours of content including must-see profiles, documentaries, making-of featurettes, director commentaries by Tim Burton and Joel Schumacher, trailers, and music videos.

Jump over to Amazon to grab this deal on the Batman 4-Film Collection (1989 – 1997) while it lasts.

Batman 4K Film Collection 4k Blu-ray HD Blu-ray
