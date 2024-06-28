Taxi Driver 4k Blu-ray Limited Edition SteelBook Finally Drops In Price

Taxi Driver (1976) 4k Blu-ray Limited Edition SteelBook Buy on Amazon

The Taxi Driver (1973) Limited Edition 4k Blu-ray SteelBook has finally dropped in price from both Amazon and Walmart. The 2-disc edition sat for months at the list price of $45.99, even through the release date on June 25th, but is now priced at a more reasonable $29.99 from both retailers.

Taxi Driver was previously only available in the Columbia Classics 4K Ultra HD Collection Vol. 2, (Read Review), restored and remastered in 4k with Dolby Vision/HDR10 High Dynamic Range specs. The soundtrack is offered in DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 and mono.

Legacy bonus features include the “Making of Taxi Driver” Documentary (UHD BD), storyboard to film comparisons (UHD BD), animated photo galleries (UHD BD), a 40-minute Taxi Driver Q&A (BD), audio commentaries, and more (additional bonus materials on the Blu-ray Disc).

Jump over to Amazon or Walmart to grab a copy of Taxi Driver on 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray in Limited Edition SteelBook packaging.

Special Features

Restored from the original camera negative, presented in 4K resolution with Dolby Vision

English 5.1 + mono

Making Taxi Driver Documentary

Storyboard to Film Comparisons with Martin Scorsese Introduction

Animated Photo Galleries

20th Anniversary Re-Release Trailer

Blu-ray (Disc 2)

Feature presented in high definition, sourced from the 4K master

English 5.1

40-Minute Taxi Driver Q&A featuring Martin Scorsese, Robert De Niro, Jodie Foster and Many More Recorded Live at the Beacon Theatre in New York City at the 2016 Tribeca Film Festival

Commentary with Director Martin Scorsese and Writer Paul Schrader Recorded by the Criterion Collection

Commentaries by Writer Paul Schrader and by Professor Robert Kolker

Martin Scorsese on Taxi Driver

Influence and Appreciation: A Martin Scorsese Tribute

Producing Taxi Driver

God’s Lonely Man

Taxi Driver Stories

Travis’ New York

Travis’ New York Locations

Theatrical Trailer