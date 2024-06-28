Taxi Driver 4k Blu-ray Limited Edition SteelBook Finally Drops In Price

The Taxi Driver (1973) Limited Edition 4k Blu-ray SteelBook has finally dropped in price from both Amazon and Walmart. The 2-disc edition sat for months at the list price of $45.99, even through the release date on June 25th, but is now priced at a more reasonable $29.99 from both retailers.
Taxi Driver was previously only available in the Columbia Classics 4K Ultra HD Collection Vol. 2, (Read Review), restored and remastered in 4k with Dolby Vision/HDR10 High Dynamic Range specs. The soundtrack is offered in DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 and mono.
Legacy bonus features include the “Making of Taxi Driver” Documentary (UHD BD), storyboard to film comparisons (UHD BD), animated photo galleries (UHD BD), a 40-minute Taxi Driver Q&A (BD), audio commentaries, and more (additional bonus materials on the Blu-ray Disc).
Jump over to Amazon or Walmart to grab a copy of Taxi Driver on 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray in Limited Edition SteelBook packaging.
Special Features
- Restored from the original camera negative, presented in 4K resolution with Dolby Vision
- English 5.1 + mono
- Making Taxi Driver Documentary
- Storyboard to Film Comparisons with Martin Scorsese Introduction
- Animated Photo Galleries
- 20th Anniversary Re-Release Trailer
Blu-ray (Disc 2)
- Feature presented in high definition, sourced from the 4K master
- English 5.1
- 40-Minute Taxi Driver Q&A featuring Martin Scorsese, Robert De Niro, Jodie Foster and Many More Recorded Live at the Beacon Theatre in New York City at the 2016 Tribeca Film Festival
- Commentary with Director Martin Scorsese and Writer Paul Schrader Recorded by the Criterion Collection
- Commentaries by Writer Paul Schrader and by Professor Robert Kolker
- Martin Scorsese on Taxi Driver
- Influence and Appreciation: A Martin Scorsese Tribute
- Producing Taxi Driver
- God’s Lonely Man
- Taxi Driver Stories
- Travis’ New York
- Travis’ New York Locations
- Theatrical Trailer