HomeBlu-ray DiscDavid Bowie's The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders...
Blu-ray DiscDolby AtmosNews

David Bowie’s The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars Gets A Dolby Atmos Remix

HD Report
By HD Report
0
The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars Blu-ray Atmos
The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars Buy on Amazon

David Bowie’s fifth studio album “The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars” has been given a Dolby Atmos remix and will be released on Blu-ray Disc on September 6, 2024.

The edition from Rhino/Parlophone also includes the original LPCM 2.0 audio on a single Region A Blu-ray packaged in a Blu-ray case with the original vinyl artwork.

Original Vinyl Tracks*

Side one

“Five Years” – 4:42
“Soul Love” – 3:34
“Moonage Daydream” – 4:40
“Starman” – 4:10
“It Ain’t Easy” – 2:58

Side two

“Lady Stardust” – 3:22
“Star” – 2:47
“Hang On to Yourself” – 2:40
“Ziggy Stardust” – 3:13
“Suffragette City” – 3:25
“Rock ‘n’ Roll Suicide” – 2:58

“The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars” on Blu-ray Disc is priced $24.98 on Amazon.

“The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars” (1979) concert was released in a 50th Anniversary Edition on Blu-ray with CD from Rhino Home Video in 2023. However, the audio was offered in DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1. See on Amazon

*All tracks written by David Bowie, except “It Ain’t Easy”, written by Ron Davies.

Previous article
Prince’s ‘Purple Rain’ Celebrates Its 40th Anniversary With A 4k Blu-ray/Digital Upgrade [Updated]
Next article
Roman Polanski’s ‘Chinatown’ (1974) Remastered On 4k Blu-ray with Bonus Movie ‘The Two Jakes’
HD Report
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Hot 4k Blu-rays!

Furiosa- A Mad Max Saga - Limited Edition Steelbook
Godzilla | Kong Monsterverse 5-Film Collector's Edition
Dune: Part Two 4k Blu-ray
Dune 2-Movie 4k Blu-ray Collection

Fire HD10 Tablet Only $95!

Fire HD10 10.1

OLED 4k TV Deal!

Samsung 65-inch OLED 4k TV

4k/HDR TV Deal

55

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2024 HD Report All Rights Reserved
MORE STORIES
Chinatown 4k UHD Paramount Presents

Roman Polanski’s ‘Chinatown’ (1974) Remastered On 4k Blu-ray with Bonus Movie...

HD Report - 0
Purple Rain 4k Blu-ray open

Prince’s ‘Purple Rain’ Celebrates Its 40th Anniversary With A 4k Blu-ray/Digital...

HD Report - 0
House-of-the-Dragon-The-Complete-First-Season-4k-Blu-ray-SteelBook

Deal Alert: House of the Dragon – Season 1 Is Only...

DealFinder - 0