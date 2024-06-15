David Bowie’s The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars Gets A Dolby Atmos Remix

The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars Buy on Amazon

David Bowie’s fifth studio album “The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars” has been given a Dolby Atmos remix and will be released on Blu-ray Disc on September 6, 2024.

The edition from Rhino/Parlophone also includes the original LPCM 2.0 audio on a single Region A Blu-ray packaged in a Blu-ray case with the original vinyl artwork.

Original Vinyl Tracks*

Side one

“Five Years” – 4:42

“Soul Love” – 3:34

“Moonage Daydream” – 4:40

“Starman” – 4:10

“It Ain’t Easy” – 2:58

Side two

“Lady Stardust” – 3:22

“Star” – 2:47

“Hang On to Yourself” – 2:40

“Ziggy Stardust” – 3:13

“Suffragette City” – 3:25

“Rock ‘n’ Roll Suicide” – 2:58

“The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars” on Blu-ray Disc is priced $24.98 on Amazon.

“The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars” (1979) concert was released in a 50th Anniversary Edition on Blu-ray with CD from Rhino Home Video in 2023. However, the audio was offered in DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1. See on Amazon

*All tracks written by David Bowie, except “It Ain’t Easy”, written by Ron Davies.