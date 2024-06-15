David Bowie’s The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars Gets A Dolby Atmos Remix

David Bowie’s fifth studio album “The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars” has been given a Dolby Atmos remix and will be released on Blu-ray Disc on September 6, 2024.
The edition from Rhino/Parlophone also includes the original LPCM 2.0 audio on a single Region A Blu-ray packaged in a Blu-ray case with the original vinyl artwork.
Original Vinyl Tracks*
Side one
“Five Years” – 4:42
“Soul Love” – 3:34
“Moonage Daydream” – 4:40
“Starman” – 4:10
“It Ain’t Easy” – 2:58
Side two
“Lady Stardust” – 3:22
“Star” – 2:47
“Hang On to Yourself” – 2:40
“Ziggy Stardust” – 3:13
“Suffragette City” – 3:25
“Rock ‘n’ Roll Suicide” – 2:58
“The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars” on Blu-ray Disc is priced $24.98 on Amazon.
“The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars” (1979) concert was released in a 50th Anniversary Edition on Blu-ray with CD from Rhino Home Video in 2023. However, the audio was offered in DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1. See on Amazon
*All tracks written by David Bowie, except “It Ain’t Easy”, written by Ron Davies.