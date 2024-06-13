Home4k Blu-rayDeal Alert: House of the Dragon - Season 1 Is Only $22.99...
Deal Alert: House of the Dragon – Season 1 Is Only $22.99 on 4k Blu-ray with Blu-ray & Digital Copies

House of the Dragon- The Complete First Season 4k UHD
House of the Dragon: Season One 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital edition Order on Amazon

Here’s a great deal on the first season of House of the Dragon on 4k Blu-ray. The 8-disc collection is on sale for only $22.99 from Amazon and includes copies on 4k Blu-ray, 2k Blu-ray, and Digital. The first season is also available in a Limited Edition SteelBook (see below).

Looking for just the 2k Blu-ray discs? Amazon is also selling the 4-disc Blu-ray edition for only $15.99.

In 4k, episodes of House of the Dragon are presented in 2160p with Dolby Vision and HDR10 High Dynamic Range specs. Immersive Dolby Atmos audio is offered on both the Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray editions of House of the Dragon. Subtitles are included in English SDH, French, and Spanish. 

Special Features 

All 10 riveting episodes and exclusive content!

  • Welcome to Westeros
  • A New Reign
  • Returning to Westeros
  • Before the Dance: An Illustrated History with George R.R. Martin
  • Height of an Empire
  • Noble Houses
  • Familiar Places
  • Return to the Seven Kingdoms
  • Introducing the Characters
House of the Dragon: Season One 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital SteelBook Edition Order on Amazon
House of the Dragon - The Complete First Season Blu-ray case
House of the Dragon: Season 1 Blu-ray edition Order on Amazon
