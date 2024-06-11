Paramount Scares 5-Movie 4k UHD Physical Media Boxed Set 27% Off

Paramount Scares Vol. 1 4k UHD Collection Buy on Amazon

Here’s a limited-time deal on the Paramount Scares 5-Movie 4k UHD Boxed Set from Paramount Home Media Distribution. The 8-disc set is on sale for $81.80 (list price $111.99) from Amazon (save 27%).

The Paramount Scares Vol. 1 includes 5 horror titles from the studio including Rosemary’s Baby (1968), Pet Sematary (1989), Smile (2022), Crawl (2019), and a “Mystery Title” (revealed as Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007) debuting in 4k UHD).

In addition, the collection includes 4 hours of legacy special features and exclusive collectible items housed in deluxe packaging, with each of the films packaged in a special slipcover with artwork exclusive to the collection.

Paramount Scares 5-Movie 4k UHD Vol. 1 Features

Rosemary’s Baby (1968) — Newly remastered on 4K Ultra HD, this iconic classic celebrates its 55th anniversary this year. With groundbreaking camerawork and bone-chilling suspense, Rosemary’s Baby gave birth to the modern thriller. Featuring extraordinary performances—including Ruth Gordon in an Oscar®-winning role as an eccentric neighbor—the film received extensive critical praise. Widely considered to be one of the greatest horror films of all time, Rosemary’s Baby was selected for preservation in the National Film Registry by the Library of Congress in 2014.

Pet Sematary (1989) — Written for the screen by internationally renowned author Stephen King and based on his iconic bestseller, director Mary Lambert’s thrilling Pet Sematary electrified audiences upon its release in 1989, earning more than $57 million to become the highest-grossing horror film of the time. The shocking depiction of unspeakable evil was remastered in 4K under the supervision of Lambert using the original film negative.

Smile (2022) — This terrifying and inventive film from writer and director Parker Finn became a true horror phenomenon, earning more than $217 million at the global box office and becoming the #1 original horror movie of 2022. A sequel is in development with Finn set to return as director.

Crawl (2019) — Produced by Sam Raimi and directed by Alexandre Aja, this unexpected and suspense-filled creature feature took audiences and critics by storm with its story of a father and daughter trying to survive a hurricane beneath a house filling with water…and alligators. With a budget of $13 million, Crawl generated more than $91 million worldwide.

Mystery Title — Delivering even more suspense and surprise, the fifth film in the box set is a secret. The fan-favorite movie makes its 4K Ultra HD debut with the release of this collection. Update: The mystery title is Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007).