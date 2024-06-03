Monkey Man 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, Digital Release Dates & Details [Updated]

Dev Patel’s action feature Monkey Man (2024) premiered in theaters in the US on April 5, 2024. In home media formats, the film was first made available in Digital 4k UHD/HD on April 23, 2024. The physical media editions are expected July 8, 2024.

In 4k 2160p resolution, Monkey Man is presented with HDR10 (UHD BD) and Dolby Vision (Digital) High Dynamic Range formats. (HDR may vary according to provider.) The soundtrack to Monkey Man is offered in Dolby Atmos on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and Digital (where available).

Bonus features include over 50 minutes of extras including an alternate ending, deleted scenes, and commentary. The total run time of the film is 2 hours and 1 minute.

Monkey Man is priced $29.99 (Blu-ray), $39.99 (4k Blu-ray), $23.97 (DVD), $24.99 (Digital), and $19.99 (Rental).

Logline: An anonymous young man unleashes a campaign of vengeance against the corrupt leaders who murdered his mother and continue to systematically victimize the poor and powerless.

Description: Oscar® nominee Dev Patel (Lion, Slumdog Millionaire) achieves an astonishing, tour-de-force feature directing debut with an action thriller about one man’s quest for vengeance against the corrupt leaders who murdered his mother and continue to systemically victimize the poor and powerless. Inspired by the legend of Hanuman, an icon embodying strength and courage, Monkey Man stars Patel as Kid, an anonymous young man who ekes out a meager living in an underground fight club where, night after night, wearing a gorilla mask, he is beaten bloody by more popular fighters for cash. After years of suppressed rage, Kid discovers a way to infiltrate the enclave of the city’s sinister elite. As his childhood trauma boils over, his mysteriously scarred hands unleash an explosive campaign of retribution to settle the score with the men who took everything from him. Packed with thrilling and spectacular fight and chase scenes, Monkey Man is directed by Dev Patel from his original story and his screenplay with Paul Angunawela and John Collee (Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World).

