HomeBlu-ray DiscThe Three Stooges Shorts & Feature Films Compiled In 20-Disc Blu-ray Collection
Blu-ray DiscFeaturedNews

The Three Stooges Shorts & Feature Films Compiled In 20-Disc Blu-ray Collection

HD Report
By HD Report
0
The Three Stooges 20-Disc Blu-ray Collection
The Three Stooges 20-Disc Blu-ray Collection Buy on Amazon

The Three Stooges shorts and feature films have been compiled in The Three Stooges 20-Disc Blu-ray Collection arriving on July 23, 2024. The gift set with 100 shorts celebrates the 100th anniversary of Columbia Pictures.

The 8 feature films include Time Out For Rhythm, Rockin’ in the Rockies, Have Rocket – Will Travel, The Three Stooges Meet Hercules, The Three Stooges in Orbit, The Three Stooges Go Around the World in a Daze, The Outlaws Is Coming and The Three Stooges (2000).

The gift set packaging features a button-activated sound chip with classic Stooges noises.

Disc Features

  • The Three Stooges come to high definition!
  • Limited edition 20-disc Blu-ray gift set includes 100 treasured Stooges shorts, celebrating 100 years of Columbia Pictures!
  • The set also includes over 20 additional shorts with Shemp Howard, Joe Besser and Joe DeRita, plus cartoons and The Three Stooges Scrapbook!
  • Includes 8 full-length features in high definition: Time Out For Rhythm, Rockin’ in the Rockies, Have Rocket – Will Travel, The Three Stooges Meet Hercules, The Three Stooges in Orbit, The Three Stooges Go Around the World in a Daze, The Outlaws Is Coming and The Three Stooges (2000).
  • Gift set packaging features button-activated sound chip with classic Stooges noises!

The Three Stooges 20-Disc Blu-ray Collection is list priced $230.99. Buy on Amazon (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee)

Description: The Three Stooges come to high definition! Limited edition 20-disc Blu-ray gift set includes 100 treasured Stooges shorts, celebrating 100 years of Columbia Pictures! The set also includes over 20 additional shorts with Shemp Howard, Joe Besser and Joe DeRita, plus cartoons and The Three Stooges Scrapbook! Includes 8 full-length features in high definition: Time Out For Rhythm, Rockin’ in the Rockies, Have Rocket – Will Travel, The Three Stooges Meet Hercules, The Three Stooges in Orbit, The Three Stooges Go Around the World in a Daze, The Outlaws Is Coming and The Three Stooges (2000) Gift set packaging features button-activated sound chip with classic Stooges noises!

Previous article
Bad Lieutenant (1992) has been remastered for release on 4k Blu-ray [Updated]
HD Report
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

MacBook Deal!

Apple MacBook Air 13.3-inch Laptop $699

Hot 4k Blu-rays!

Dune: Part Two Limited Edition 4k SteelBook
Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan- The Complete Series 4k UHD 8-Discs
Aliens (1986) 4k Blu-ray Ultimate Collector's Edition

4k Blu-ray Deal!

Sony Pictures Classics 30th Anniversary 4k Blu-ray

OLED 4k TV Deal!

Samsung 65-inch OLED 4k TV

4k/HDR TV Deal

55

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2024 HD Report All Rights Reserved
MORE STORIES
Bad Lieutenant (1992) 4k UHD

Bad Lieutenant (1992) has been remastered for release on 4k Blu-ray...

HD Report - 0
Purple Rain 4k Blu-ray open

Prince’s Purple Rain Celebrates Its 40th Anniversary With A 4k Upgrade...

HD Report - 0
Godzilla / Kong 5-Film Monsterverse 4k UHD/Digital Collection

Godzilla/Kong Monsterverse 5-Film Collection Includes ‘The New Empire’ [Updated]

HD Report - 0