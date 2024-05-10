HomeDealsDeal Alert: Sonance Home Theater Surround Sound Atmos Ceiling Speakers Only $169.98...
Deal Alert: Sonance Home Theater Surround Sound Atmos Ceiling Speakers Only $169.98 (Pair)

Sonance - MAG6R - Mag Series 6-1-2-inch
Sonance – MAG6R – Mag Series 6 1-2″ Ceiling Speakers Purchase at Best Buy

Turn your home theater into a Dolby Atmos home theater! Best Buy has a killer deal going on right now for a pair of Sonance MAG6R Mag Series 6 1/2″ 2-way in-ceiling speakers. The speakers were previously priced $699.99 but are now on sale for only $169.98. That’s a $530 discount!

The pair of Mag Series 6 1/2″ can be used to complete or add to a home theater system that can support height speakers and Dolby Atmos object-based surround sound. And, the speakers can be painted if your home theater has a darker environment.

Grab one pair of ceiling speakers if your system supports .2 discreet channels (as in 5.1.2 or 7.1.2) or two pairs if your system supports .4 height channels (as in 7.1.4 or 9.2.4).

Jump over to Best Buy to grab this deal on a pair of Sonance ceiling speakers while it lasts.

Also, check out the Denon AVR-X4800H 9.4 channel receiver that is currently discounted by $500 off the list price.

How To Get Dolby Atmos Sound to Work
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes Release Dates In Theaters, Streaming, Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray & DVD 
