Deal Alert: Sonance Home Theater Surround Sound Atmos Ceiling Speakers Only $169.98 (Pair)

Sonance – MAG6R – Mag Series 6 1-2″ Ceiling Speakers Purchase at Best Buy

Turn your home theater into a Dolby Atmos home theater! Best Buy has a killer deal going on right now for a pair of Sonance MAG6R Mag Series 6 1/2″ 2-way in-ceiling speakers. The speakers were previously priced $699.99 but are now on sale for only $169.98. That’s a $530 discount!

The pair of Mag Series 6 1/2″ can be used to complete or add to a home theater system that can support height speakers and Dolby Atmos object-based surround sound. And, the speakers can be painted if your home theater has a darker environment.

Grab one pair of ceiling speakers if your system supports .2 discreet channels (as in 5.1.2 or 7.1.2) or two pairs if your system supports .4 height channels (as in 7.1.4 or 9.2.4).

Jump over to Best Buy to grab this deal on a pair of Sonance ceiling speakers while it lasts.

