Apple TV’s Ted Lasso: The Complete Series Dated For Release On Blu-ray & DVD

Ted Lasso
Ted Lasso: The Complete Series on Blu-ray and DVD. Buy on Amazon

Ted Lasso: The Complete Series has been dated for release on Blu-ray Disc and DVD on July 30, 2024.

The boxed sets from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment include all 34 episodes that premiered on Apple TV+ from 2020 – 2023.

Package art, disc specs, and bonus material are pending confirmation from Warner Bros.

Ted Lasso: The Complete Series is list priced $84.99 on Blu-ray and $74.99 on DVD. Buy on Amazon (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee)

Logline: American college football coach Ted Lasso heads to London to manage AFC Richmond, a struggling English Premier League soccer team.

Description: The show follows Ted Lasso, an American college football coach portrayed by Jason Sudeikis. Despite having no experience coaching soccer, Ted is unexpectedly recruited to manage a fictional English Premier League soccer team called AFC Richmond. The team’s owner, Rebecca Welton, secretly hopes that Ted’s inexperience will lead to the team’s downfall, especially since she gained ownership of the team in a divorce from her unfaithful ex-husband, Rupert.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire Release Dates On Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, Digital & DVD
