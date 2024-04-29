A24’s The Iron Claw Release Dates On Blu-ray, Digital & Streaming On Max

The Iron Claw (2023) Blu-ray Disc Buy on Amazon

When will The Iron Claw be released for home viewing?

A24’s The Iron Claw premiered in US theaters on December 22, 2023. The movie was written and directed by Sean Durkin and stars Zac Efron, Jeremy Allen White, and Harris Dickinson. The Iron Claw earned $38.3 million at the box office on a 38.3 million budget.

The Iron Claw will first release in home media formats including Digital HD and 4k UHD on Feb. 13, 2024. The movie costs $19.99 in Digital 4k/HDR from Amazon, Apple TV, Vudu, and other digital resellers.

On Blu-ray Disc, The Iron Claw will first be available on March 26, 2024, in a combo edition that includes a DVD and Digital Copy. See on Amazon

And on May 10, 2024, The Iron Claw will begin streaming on Max.

Since there is no 4k Blu-ray release at this time, the Digital 4k UHD format is the only way to see the movie in 4k with Dolby Vision HDR. In addition, select digital services offer Dolby Atmos audio (Apple TV, Vudu).

Byline: The true story of the inseparable Von Erich brothers, who made history in the intensely competitive world of professional wrestling in the early 1980s.

Article updated with Max release date. Original publish date: Feb. 13, 2024.