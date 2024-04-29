HomeStreamingNetflixThese Movies & Shows Leave Netflix On Tuesday, April 30th
These Movies & Shows Leave Netflix On Tuesday, April 30th

Erin Brockovich starring Julia Roberts Albert Finney
Erin Brockovich (2000) starring Julia Roberts & Albert Finney

Netflix always has a great lineup of movies to watch. But not all of them last forever. That’s because Netflix licenses titles from other studios to add to their own libray of movies and shows. In fact, there are times when half of the Top 10 Most Watched are made up of licensed titles.

Among the titles leaving Netflix on April 30th are Oscar-winning and nominated films such as Apollo 13, Erin Brockovich, Fried Green Tomatoes, Joker, and Silver Linings Playbook. You can also check out fan-favorite dramas and comedies such as 13 Going on 30, Mamma Mia!, Kindergarten Cop, and Step Brothers. And, adventure films such as Jurassic Park, Jurassic Park III, The Lost World: Jurassic Park, and How to Train Your Dragon 2 are also leaving on April 30, 2024.

Movies & Shows Leaving Netflix April 30, 2024

April 4

April 7

April 8

April 9

April 11

April 15

April 22

April 24

April 25

April 26

April 30

See what movies and shows stream in 4k, Dolby Vision, and Atmos on Netflix.

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy Celebrates 20 Years With 4k UHD Upgrade
Deal Alert: The Lord of the Rings: The Motion Picture Trilogy 4k Blu-ray (Extended & Theatrical Versions) Is Only $59.99
