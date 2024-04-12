HomeBlu-ray DiscDeal Alert: Vikings: The Complete Series on Blu-ray 57% Off
Deal Alert: Vikings: The Complete Series on Blu-ray 57% Off

Vikings- The Complete Series Blu-ray angle
Vikings- The Complete Series 27-Disc Blu-ray Set

Vikings: The Complete Series on Blu-ray Disc is on sale for only $59.99 (List: $139.99) from Amazon for a limited time. This is a 27 disc set (released in 2022) that contains all 89 episodes from the 6 seaons of the show that aired on History from 2013 to 2020 (Season 6B on Prime Video).

The collected series also features plenty of bonus materials including Deleted Scenes; Extended Episodes; Audio Commentaries & 25 Featurettes. Jump over to Amazon to grab this Limited Time Deal while it lasts.

Description: Journey to a thrilling ancient world in this epic series about history’s bravest and most fearsome warriors! Ragnor, a would-be Viking cheiftan, longed to fulfill his destiny as an explorer and a conquerer, alongside his ambitious brother, shield maiden wife and warrior sons. But as Ragnor leads daring raids in distant realms across the ocean, treacherous forces in his Norse homeland conspire against him. Ragner must wage war on the battlefield and within himself to protect his freedom, family and life.

Vikings- The Complete Series Blu-ray specs
Vikings- The Complete Series 27-Disc Blu-ray Set
Criterion Launches Live 24/7 Streaming Channel
