Criterion Launches Live 24/7 Streaming Channel

By Jeff Chabot
The Criterion Channel DVR mode (Criterion 24/7 live stream)

The Criterion Channel has launched a live stream channel that’s not unlike traditional live feeds from movie networks such as HBO and Showtime. The option, labeled “Criterion 24/7,” can be found under the “Now Playing” menu option.

For now, there is only one stream so the live channel can’t be customized to your tastes. However, the video slider allows viewers to jump back up to four hours to find other titles that have recently been played. When not live, the player switches to a DVR mode.

To help subscribers discover content the service has also arranged titles into categories such as “1950: Peak Noir,” “Hong Kong in New York,” “One Night,” as well as collections by a specific director or actor/actress.

Subscriptions to The Criterion Channel streaming service cost $10.99 per month or $99 per year. Video quality is offered in several options such as 480p (SD), 720p (HD), and 1080p (Full HD).

Of course, Criterion also has an acclaimed library of DVD, Blu-ray, and 4k Blu-ray titles. Some movies licensed for disc distribution are also available on The Criterion Channel such as “Raging Bull” and “The Virgin Suicides.”

