2024 Masters Tournament Schedule & How To Stream & Watch in HD

The 88th Masters Tournament taking place at the Augusta National Golf Club officially begins on Thursday, April 11, 2024, with Honorary Starters at 8:15 a.m. ET. The Featured Groups coverage happens between 9:15 a.m. ET and 7:30 p.m. ET. Additional “On the Range” coverage happens all week starting on Monday, April 8th at noon ET.

How To Watch

The 2024 Masters Tournament will be shown in 200 countries and territories, as well as in U.S. military installations around the world. ESPN will broadcast and stream the first two days of the tournament (April 11th – 12th), followed by CBS on the weekend (April 13th – 14th).

ESPN can be watched in HD (720p) through cable and satellite TV service providers, streamed in HD (1080p) through services such as YouTube TV, FuboTV, and Sling TV, or by authenticating ESPN apps for media players, browsers, and mobile devices.

CBS can be watched in HD (720p) through cable and satellite TV service providers, streamed in HD (1080p) through services such as YouTube TV, FuboTV, and Sling TV, or by authenticating ESPN apps for media players, browsers, and mobile devices.

Masters Schedule

Thursday, April 11

Masters.com/Masters App Honorary Starters: 8:15 a.m. ET Featured Groups: 9:15 a.m.-7:30 p.m. ET Amen Corner Live: 10:45 a.m.-6:00 p.m. ET Nos. 4, 5 and 6 Live: 8:45 a.m.-3:30 p.m. ET Nos. 15 and 16 Live: 11:45 a.m.-7:00 p.m. ET

ESPN Broadcast: 3:00-7:00 p.m. ET (Simulcast on Masters.com/Masters App)

SiriusXM Broadcast: 2:00-8:00 p.m. ET

Friday, April 12

Masters.com/Masters App Featured Groups: 9:15 a.m.-7:30 p.m. ET Amen Corner Live: 10:45 a.m.-6:00 p.m. ET Nos. 4, 5 and 6 Live: 8:45 a.m.-3:30 p.m. ET Nos. 15 and 16 Live: 11:45 a.m.-7:00 p.m. ET

ESPN Broadcast: 3:00-7:00 p.m. ET (Simulcast on Masters.com/Masters App)

SiriusXM Broadcast: 2:00-8:00 p.m. ET

Saturday, April 13

Masters.com/Masters App Featured Groups: 10:15 a.m.-7:00 p.m. ET Amen Corner Live: 11:45 a.m.-6:00 p.m. ET Nos. 4, 5 and 6 Live: 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. ET Nos. 15 and 16 Live: 12:30-6:30 p.m. ET

CBS Broadcast: 3:00-7:00 p.m. ET (Simulcast on Masters.com/Masters App)

SiriusXM Broadcast: 2:00-7:00 p.m. ET

Sunday, April 14

Masters.com/Masters App Featured Groups: 10:15 a.m.-7:00 p.m. ET Amen Corner Live: 11:45 a.m.-6:00 p.m. ET Nos. 4, 5 and 6 Live: 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. ET Nos. 15 and 16 Live: 12:30-6:30 p.m. ET Green Jacket Ceremony: 7-7:15 p.m. ET

CBS Broadcast: 2:00-7:00 p.m. ET (Simulcast on Masters.com/Masters App)

SiriusXM Broadcast: 2:00-7:00 p.m. ET

Additional Coverage

Practice Round Coverage

ESPN+

Tuesday, April 9: Noon-2 p.m.

Wednesday, April 10: 10 a.m.-Noon

Par 3 Contest

ESPN and ESPN+ and Simulcast on Masters.com/Master App

Wednesday, April 10: Noon-3 p.m. (ESPN+)

Wednesday, April 10: 3-5 p.m. (ESPN)

Welcome To The Masters

ESPN

Thursday, April 11: 1-3 p.m.

Friday, April 12: 1-3 p.m.

We Need To Talk

CBS

Saturday, April 13: 12:30-1:30 p.m.