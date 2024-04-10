2024 Masters Tournament Schedule & How To Stream & Watch in HD

The 88th Masters Tournament taking place at the Augusta National Golf Club officially begins on Thursday, April 11, 2024, with Honorary Starters at 8:15 a.m. ET. The Featured Groups coverage happens between 9:15 a.m. ET and 7:30 p.m. ET. Additional “On the Range” coverage happens all week starting on Monday, April 8th at noon ET.
How To Watch
The 2024 Masters Tournament will be shown in 200 countries and territories, as well as in U.S. military installations around the world. ESPN will broadcast and stream the first two days of the tournament (April 11th – 12th), followed by CBS on the weekend (April 13th – 14th).
ESPN can be watched in HD (720p) through cable and satellite TV service providers, streamed in HD (1080p) through services such as YouTube TV, FuboTV, and Sling TV, or by authenticating ESPN apps for media players, browsers, and mobile devices.
CBS can be watched in HD (720p) through cable and satellite TV service providers, streamed in HD (1080p) through services such as YouTube TV, FuboTV, and Sling TV, or by authenticating ESPN apps for media players, browsers, and mobile devices.
Masters Schedule
Thursday, April 11
- Masters.com/Masters App
- Honorary Starters: 8:15 a.m. ET
- Featured Groups: 9:15 a.m.-7:30 p.m. ET
- Amen Corner Live: 10:45 a.m.-6:00 p.m. ET
- Nos. 4, 5 and 6 Live: 8:45 a.m.-3:30 p.m. ET
- Nos. 15 and 16 Live: 11:45 a.m.-7:00 p.m. ET
- ESPN Broadcast: 3:00-7:00 p.m. ET (Simulcast on Masters.com/Masters App)
- SiriusXM Broadcast: 2:00-8:00 p.m. ET
Friday, April 12
- Masters.com/Masters App
- Featured Groups: 9:15 a.m.-7:30 p.m. ET
- Amen Corner Live: 10:45 a.m.-6:00 p.m. ET
- Nos. 4, 5 and 6 Live: 8:45 a.m.-3:30 p.m. ET
- Nos. 15 and 16 Live: 11:45 a.m.-7:00 p.m. ET
- ESPN Broadcast: 3:00-7:00 p.m. ET (Simulcast on Masters.com/Masters App)
- SiriusXM Broadcast: 2:00-8:00 p.m. ET
Saturday, April 13
- Masters.com/Masters App
- Featured Groups: 10:15 a.m.-7:00 p.m. ET
- Amen Corner Live: 11:45 a.m.-6:00 p.m. ET
- Nos. 4, 5 and 6 Live: 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. ET
- Nos. 15 and 16 Live: 12:30-6:30 p.m. ET
- CBS Broadcast: 3:00-7:00 p.m. ET (Simulcast on Masters.com/Masters App)
- SiriusXM Broadcast: 2:00-7:00 p.m. ET
Sunday, April 14
- Masters.com/Masters App
- Featured Groups: 10:15 a.m.-7:00 p.m. ET
- Amen Corner Live: 11:45 a.m.-6:00 p.m. ET
- Nos. 4, 5 and 6 Live: 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. ET
- Nos. 15 and 16 Live: 12:30-6:30 p.m. ET
- Green Jacket Ceremony: 7-7:15 p.m. ET
- CBS Broadcast: 2:00-7:00 p.m. ET (Simulcast on Masters.com/Masters App)
- SiriusXM Broadcast: 2:00-7:00 p.m. ET
Additional Coverage
Practice Round Coverage
ESPN+
Tuesday, April 9: Noon-2 p.m.
Wednesday, April 10: 10 a.m.-Noon
Par 3 Contest
ESPN and ESPN+ and Simulcast on Masters.com/Master App
Wednesday, April 10: Noon-3 p.m. (ESPN+)
Wednesday, April 10: 3-5 p.m. (ESPN)
Welcome To The Masters
ESPN
Thursday, April 11: 1-3 p.m.
Friday, April 12: 1-3 p.m.
We Need To Talk
CBS
Saturday, April 13: 12:30-1:30 p.m.