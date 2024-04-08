HomeStreamingNetflixNew Shows On Netflix In 4k, Dolby Vision & Atmos: April 2024...
NetflixNews

New Shows On Netflix In 4k, Dolby Vision & Atmos: April 2024 Edition

HD Report
By HD Report
0
New Shows On Netflix In 4k, Dolby Vision & Atmos: April 2024 Edition

Want to know what new shows are available in 4k, Dolby Vision HDR, and Dolby Atmos on Netflix? The original series “Ripley” is in the Top 10 new shows this week and streams in 4k, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos. The show is based on the novel “The Talented Mr. Ripley” by Patricia Highsmith and stars Andrew Scott, Dakota Fanning, and Johnny Flynn.

“3 Body Problem,” created by “Game of Thrones” creators David Benioff and D. B. Weiss, along with Alexander Woo, is based on the Chinese novel of the same name by Liu Cixin. The series streams in 4k Ultra HD, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos.

“Parastye The Grey” is currently in the Top 10 watched Netflix shows this week. The 6-episode, South Korean horror series streams in 4k, Dolby Vision, and 5.1 channel surround sound audio (with English dubs and subtitles).

And, if documentaries are your speed the new series “Files of the Unexplained” presents 8 episodes that explore the bizarre, haunting, and phenomena that have no answers. The series streams in 4k UHD, Dolby Vision, and 5.1 surround sound.

To watch shows in 4k resolution your TV will need to support 4k or 8k and Dolby Vision or HDR10 High Dynamic Range to get the highest quality possible. And, your sound system, soundbar, or TV must support Dolby Atmos (7.1 channels +) to hear the format, otherwise, the audio will default to Dolby Digital 5.1 (which is still a great audio format at home if you have 5 speakers!) or downsample to whatever sound system is set up (if any).

The Newest Shows On Netflix in 4k, HDR & Atmos

  • 3 Body Problem (8 Episodes) 4k – Dolby Vision – Atmos
  • Alexander: The Making of a God (6 Episodes) 4k – Dolby Vision – Atmos
  • American Conspiracy: The Octopus Murders (4 Episodes) 4k – Dolby Vision – 5.1
  • American Nightmare (3 Episodes) 4k – Dolby Vision – Atmos
  • Avatar: The Last Airbender (8 Episodes) 4k – Dolby Vision – Atmos
  • Fool Me Once (Limited Series) 4k – Dolby Vision – Atmos
  • Furies (8 Episodes) 4k – Dolby Vision – 5.1
  • Homicide (5 Episodes) 4k – Dolby Vision – 5.1
  • House of Ninjas (1 Season) 4k – Dolby Vision – Atmos
  • One Day (Limited Series) 4k – Dolby Vision – Atmos
  • A Nearly Normal Family (Limited Series) 4K DV Atmos – 4k – Dolby Vision – Atmos
  • American Conspiracy: The Octopus Murders (4 Episodes) 4k – 4k – Dolby Vision – 5.1
  • Files of the Unexplained (8 Episodes) 4k – Dolby Vision – 5.1
  • Full Swing (Season 2) 4K – Dolby Vision – Atmos
  • Furies (8 Episodes) 4k – Dolby Vision – 5.1
  • Griselda (Limited Series) 4K – Dolby Vision – Atmos
  • Homicide (5 Episodes) 4k – Dolby Vision – 5.1
  • House of Ninjas (1 Season) 4k – Dolby Vision – Atmos
  • Obliterated (8 Episodes) 4k – Dolby Vision – Atmos
  • One Day (Limited Series) 4k – Dolby Vision – Atmos
  • Parastye The Grey (6 Episodes) 4k – Dolby Vision – 5.1
  • Ripley (Limited Series) 4k – Dolby Vision – Atmos
  • Testament: The Story of Moses (3 Episodes) 4k – Dolby Vision – 5.1
  • The Brothers Sun (8 Episodes) 4k – Dolby Vision – Atmos
  • The Equalizer 3 (2023) [1h 49m] 4k – Dolby Vision – Atmos
  • The Gentlemen (8 Episodes) 4k – Dolby Vision – Atmos
  • The Signal (Limited Series) 4k – Dolby Vision – Atmos
  • The Tourist (Season 2) 4K – Dolby Vision – Atmos
  • Treason (Limited Series) 4k – Dolby Vision – Atmos

Please see a full list of 4k, HDR, and Atmos titles on Netflix. New to 4k? Learn the basics of how to stream 4k/HDR on Netflix.

Previous article
Lost in Space (1998) Releasing In This Blu-ray Collector’s Edition
Next article
How To Stream the NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship in 4K, Dolby Vision, & Atmos
HD Report
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Hot 4k Blu-rays!

Dune: Part Two Limited Edition 4k SteelBook
Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan- The Complete Series 4k UHD 8-Discs
The Abyss (1989) 4k Blu-ray Ultimate Collector's Edition
Aliens (1986) 4k Blu-ray Ultimate Collector's Edition

4k Blu-ray Deal!

Sony Pictures Classics 30th Anniversary 4k Blu-ray

OLED 4k TV Deal!

Samsung 65-inch OLED 4k TV

4k/HDR TV Deal

55

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2024 HD Report All Rights Reserved
MORE STORIES

The Newest Movies On Netflix In 4k, Dolby Vision & Atmos:...

HD Report - 0
ncaa championship max 4k screenshot

How To Stream the NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship in 4K, Dolby...

HD Report - 0
Lost in Space 1998 - Collector's Edition Blu-ray

Lost in Space (1998) Releasing In This Blu-ray Collector’s Edition

HD Report - 0