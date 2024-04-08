New Shows On Netflix In 4k, Dolby Vision & Atmos: April 2024 Edition

Want to know what new shows are available in 4k, Dolby Vision HDR, and Dolby Atmos on Netflix? The original series “Ripley” is in the Top 10 new shows this week and streams in 4k, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos. The show is based on the novel “The Talented Mr. Ripley” by Patricia Highsmith and stars Andrew Scott, Dakota Fanning, and Johnny Flynn.

“3 Body Problem,” created by “Game of Thrones” creators David Benioff and D. B. Weiss, along with Alexander Woo, is based on the Chinese novel of the same name by Liu Cixin. The series streams in 4k Ultra HD, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos.

“Parastye The Grey” is currently in the Top 10 watched Netflix shows this week. The 6-episode, South Korean horror series streams in 4k, Dolby Vision, and 5.1 channel surround sound audio (with English dubs and subtitles).

And, if documentaries are your speed the new series “Files of the Unexplained” presents 8 episodes that explore the bizarre, haunting, and phenomena that have no answers. The series streams in 4k UHD, Dolby Vision, and 5.1 surround sound.

To watch shows in 4k resolution your TV will need to support 4k or 8k and Dolby Vision or HDR10 High Dynamic Range to get the highest quality possible. And, your sound system, soundbar, or TV must support Dolby Atmos (7.1 channels +) to hear the format, otherwise, the audio will default to Dolby Digital 5.1 (which is still a great audio format at home if you have 5 speakers!) or downsample to whatever sound system is set up (if any).

The Newest Shows On Netflix in 4k, HDR & Atmos

3 Body Problem (8 Episodes) 4k – Dolby Vision – Atmos

Alexander: The Making of a God (6 Episodes) 4k – Dolby Vision – Atmos

American Conspiracy: The Octopus Murders (4 Episodes) 4k – Dolby Vision – 5.1

American Nightmare (3 Episodes) 4k – Dolby Vision – Atmos

Avatar: The Last Airbender (8 Episodes) 4k – Dolby Vision – Atmos

Fool Me Once (Limited Series) 4k – Dolby Vision – Atmos

Furies (8 Episodes) 4k – Dolby Vision – 5.1

Homicide (5 Episodes) 4k – Dolby Vision – 5.1

House of Ninjas (1 Season) 4k – Dolby Vision – Atmos

One Day (Limited Series) 4k – Dolby Vision – Atmos

A Nearly Normal Family (Limited Series) 4K DV Atmos – 4k – Dolby Vision – Atmos

American Conspiracy: The Octopus Murders (4 Episodes) 4k – 4k – Dolby Vision – 5.1

Files of the Unexplained (8 Episodes) 4k – Dolby Vision – 5.1

Full Swing (Season 2) 4K – Dolby Vision – Atmos

Furies (8 Episodes) 4k – Dolby Vision – 5.1

Griselda (Limited Series) 4K – Dolby Vision – Atmos

Homicide (5 Episodes) 4k – Dolby Vision – 5.1

House of Ninjas (1 Season) 4k – Dolby Vision – Atmos

Obliterated (8 Episodes) 4k – Dolby Vision – Atmos

One Day (Limited Series) 4k – Dolby Vision – Atmos

Parastye The Grey (6 Episodes) 4k – Dolby Vision – 5.1

Ripley (Limited Series) 4k – Dolby Vision – Atmos

Testament: The Story of Moses (3 Episodes) 4k – Dolby Vision – 5.1

The Brothers Sun (8 Episodes) 4k – Dolby Vision – Atmos

The Equalizer 3 (2023) [1h 49m] 4k – Dolby Vision – Atmos

The Gentlemen (8 Episodes) 4k – Dolby Vision – Atmos

The Signal (Limited Series) 4k – Dolby Vision – Atmos

The Tourist (Season 2) 4K – Dolby Vision – Atmos

Treason (Limited Series) 4k – Dolby Vision – Atmos

Please see a full list of 4k, HDR, and Atmos titles on Netflix. New to 4k? Learn the basics of how to stream 4k/HDR on Netflix.