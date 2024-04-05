Digimon Adventure 02: The Beginning is releasing on Blu-ray & DVD

Digimon Adventure 02: The Beginning Blu-ray/DVD Amazon

Digimon Adventure 02: The Beginning is releasing on Blu-ray Disc on June 11, 2024. The 2-disc edition from Shout! Studios includes the movie on Blu-ray and DVD.

Total run time is 1 hour and 27 minutes.

Digimon Adventure 02: The Beginning on Blu-ray Disc is priced $26.98 on Amazon.

Description: In 2012, after the events of Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna, the early adulthood DigiDestined—Daisuke, Miyako, Iori, Takeru Takashi, Hikari, and Ken—must reconcile their new responsibilities with their Digimon partners. But Rui Owada, a mysterious young man, appears, claiming to be the first human to partner with a DigimonUkkomon. Could Rui really have been the first-ever DigiDestined?