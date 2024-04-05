HomeBlu-ray DiscDigimon Adventure 02: The Beginning is releasing on Blu-ray & DVD
Blu-ray DiscDVDNews

Digimon Adventure 02: The Beginning is releasing on Blu-ray & DVD

HD Report
By HD Report
0
Digimon Adventure 02- The Beginning Blu-ray
Digimon Adventure 02: The Beginning Blu-ray/DVD Amazon

Digimon Adventure 02: The Beginning is releasing on Blu-ray Disc on June 11, 2024. The 2-disc edition from Shout! Studios includes the movie on Blu-ray and DVD.

Total run time is 1 hour and 27 minutes.

Digimon Adventure 02: The Beginning on Blu-ray Disc is priced $26.98 on Amazon.

Description: In 2012, after the events of Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna, the early adulthood DigiDestined—Daisuke, Miyako, Iori, Takeru Takashi, Hikari, and Ken—must reconcile their new responsibilities with their Digimon partners. But Rui Owada, a mysterious young man, appears, claiming to be the first human to partner with a DigimonUkkomon. Could Rui really have been the first-ever DigiDestined?

Previous article
Limited Time Deal Offers a Free 65″ Samsung 4K TV with Purchase of Qualifying Neo QLED
HD Report
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Hot 4k Blu-rays!

Dune: Part Two Limited Edition 4k SteelBook
Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan- The Complete Series 4k UHD 8-Discs
The Abyss (1989) 4k Blu-ray Ultimate Collector's Edition
Aliens (1986) 4k Blu-ray Ultimate Collector's Edition

4k Blu-ray Deal!

Sony Pictures Classics 30th Anniversary 4k Blu-ray

OLED 4k TV Deal!

Samsung 65-inch OLED 4k TV

4k/HDR TV Deal

55

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2024 HD Report All Rights Reserved
MORE STORIES
Amazon Free 65" 4k TV Deal

Limited Time Deal Offers a Free 65″ Samsung 4K TV with...

DealFinder - 0
Directed by John Farrow 1942-1953 open

Directed by John Farrow Features 4 Films On Blu-ray For The...

HD Report - 0
The Last Kingdom- Seven Kings Must Die Blu-ray

Netflix Original ‘The Last Kingdom: Seven Kings Must Die’ Is Releasing...

HD Report - 0