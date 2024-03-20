Home4k Blu-rayMarvel Studios' The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Releasing On 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray...
Marvel Studios’ The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Releasing On 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray In SteelBook Editions

[Updated] Marvel Studios’ “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier: The Complete First Season” is releasing on 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray in Collectible SteelBook Editions on April 30, 2024. Bonus features include Cap’s Shield, Gag Reel, Assembled: The Making of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, and concept art cards.

On 4k Blu-ray, episodes of “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” are presented in 2160p (4k) with a Dolby Atmos soundtrack. Subtitles are provided in English SDH, Spanish, and French subtitles.

Pre-orders of “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier: The Complete First Season” 4k Blu-ray /Blu-ray SteelBook (MSRP: $54.99) and Blu-ray SteelBook (MSRP: $49.99) are available on Amazon and Walmart.

Along with The Falcon and the Winter Soldier: The Complete First Season, Disney is also releasing Andor: The Complete First Season, Moon Knight: The Complete First Season, and Obi-Wan Kenobi: The Complete Series all on 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray in Limited Edition SteelBooks.

Special Features

  • Cap’s Shield – Sometimes a shield isn’t just a shield. Anthony Mackie and the creative team behind The Falcon and the Winter Soldier discuss what Captain America’s iconic accessory ultimately represents — along with the numerous challenges of capturing the cumbersome prop in action once cameras started rolling.
  • Gag Reel: Watch the hilarious outtakes with cast and crew.
  • Deleted scenes:
    • Flight Lesson – Sam and Rhodey have a heart-to-heart and bond over flying
    • Still Not Funny – Bucky brings a treat to Sam’s family gathering.
  • Assembled: The Making of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier – Embark on the making of this high-flying, globe-trotting action series with the cast and crew in Assembled: The Making of Falcon and The Winter Soldier.

Description: Marvel Studios’ The Falcon and The Winter Soldier stars Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson, aka The Falcon, and Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, aka The Winter Soldier. The pair, who came together in the final moments of Avengers: Endgame, team up on a global adventure that tests their abilities — and patience.

Article updated with packaging art and pricing. Original publish date Mar. 5, 2024.

