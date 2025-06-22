Thunderbolts* Release Dates On Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, Streaming/Digital, & DVD

Home4k Blu-rayThunderbolts* Release Dates On Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, Streaming/Digital, & DVD
Thunderbolts digital poster
Thunderbolts (2025) Prime Video

Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts* (aka “The New Avengers”) premiered in US theaters on May 2, 2025, and will soon be available on disc and digital. The movie first arrives in digital formats including 4k UHD on July 1, 2025.

Disc editions, including 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, DVD, and a Limited Edition SteelBook arrive on July 29, 2025. Walmart has also planned an exclusive Blu-ray/Digital edition. Pre-orders are coming soon.

Pre-orders of Thunderbolts* (2025) digital is priced $29.99 from Amazon Prime Video and other digital retailers.

Limited Edition SteelBook

Thunderbolts 4k SteelBook
Thunderbolts (2025) Limited Edition 4k SteelBook
Thunderbolts 4k Blu-ray
Thunderbolts (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital
Thunderbolts Blu-ray Digital
Thunderbolts (2025) Blu-ray/Digital

Walmart Exclusive Blu-ray

Thunderbolts Blu-ray Digital Walmart Exclusive

Summary: After finding themselves ensnared in a death trap, an unconventional team of antiheroes must go on a dangerous mission that will force them to confront the darkest corners of their pasts.

Deal Alert: Crunchyroll’s Tokyo Ghoul: The Complete Series 31% Off
HD Report
HD Report
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

