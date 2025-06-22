Thunderbolts* Release Dates On Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, Streaming/Digital, & DVD

Thunderbolts (2025) Prime Video

Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts* (aka “The New Avengers”) premiered in US theaters on May 2, 2025, and will soon be available on disc and digital. The movie first arrives in digital formats including 4k UHD on July 1, 2025.

Disc editions, including 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, DVD, and a Limited Edition SteelBook arrive on July 29, 2025. Walmart has also planned an exclusive Blu-ray/Digital edition. Pre-orders are coming soon.

Pre-orders of Thunderbolts* (2025) digital is priced $29.99 from Amazon Prime Video and other digital retailers.

Summary: After finding themselves ensnared in a death trap, an unconventional team of antiheroes must go on a dangerous mission that will force them to confront the darkest corners of their pasts.