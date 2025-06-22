HomeBlu-ray DiscDeal Alert: Crunchyroll's Tokyo Ghoul: The Complete Series 31% Off
Blu-ray DiscDeals

Deal Alert: Crunchyroll’s Tokyo Ghoul: The Complete Series 31% Off

DealFinder
By DealFinder
0
Tokyo Ghoul 10th Anniv The Complete Series Blu-ray open
Tokyo Ghoul: The Complete Series 10th Anniversary Edition Buy on Amazon

Tokyo Ghoul: The Complete Series 10th Anniversary Edition is on sale for 31% off the list price! The 8-disc edition from Crunchyroll is only $83.80 (List: $119.98) at Amazon.

The box set includes all 3 seasons and 24 episodes of the series on 8 Blu-ray Discs. Plus, Jack and Pin OVAs and over 3 hours of behind-the-scenes commentary.

On Blu-ray, Tokyo Ghoul is presented in 1080p (HD) at 16×9 aspect ratio. Audio is offered in English Dolby TrueHD 5.1 and Japanese 2.0. Subtitles are included in English.

Tokyo Ghoul: The Complete Series 10th Anniversary Edition Buy on Amazon

Summary: A Tokyo college student is attacked by a ghoul, a superpowered human who feeds on human flesh. He survives, but has become part ghoul and becomes a fugitive on the run.

Previous article
Netflix’s Sonic Prime: The Complete Series Is Releasing In A Limited Edition Blu-ray Steelbook
DealFinder
DealFinderhttps://hd-report.com
We let you know whenever we find special deals on electronics, entertainment, and gadgets. Support this site by clicking on the provided partner links! See the latest deals!

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sinners (2025) 4k UHD/Digital

Sinners 4k Blu-ray/Digital
Sinners 4k UHD/Digital Buy on Amazon

M:I 8 - The Final Reckoning 4k UHD

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning 4k Blu-ray
Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning 4k UHD Standard Edition Buy on Amazon

Classic James Bond in 4k/HDR/Atmos!

James Bond Sean Connery 6-Film Collection 4k Blu-ray angle
James Bond Sean Connery 6-Film Collection Standard Edition Buy on Amazon

Jurassic Park Trilogy 4k UHD/Digital

Jurassic Park Trilogy Limited Edition 4k SteelBook

Jurassic World Trilogy 4k UHD/Digital

Jurassic World Trilogy Limited Edition 4k SteelBook

Middle-Earth 6 Film Collection

Middle-Earth 6-Film Collection 4k UHD BD Digital

Seinfeld in 4k!

Seinfeld The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

Friends in 4k!

Friends: The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2025 HD Report All Rights Reserved
MORE STORIES
Sonic Prime: The Complete Series Blu-ray SteelBook

Netflix’s Sonic Prime: The Complete Series Is Releasing In A Limited...

HD Report - 0
new blu-ray 4k blu-ray june 24 2025

New 4k Blu-ray & Blu-ray Releases June 24, 2025

HD Report - 0
A Minecraft Movie - Limited Edition Steelbook open

A Minecraft Movie Is Releasing On 4k UHD, Blu-ray + A...

HD Report - 0