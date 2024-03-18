HomeAppleAirPods ProDeal Alert: Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen.) On Sale For $189 (List:...
Deal Alert: Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen.) On Sale For $189 (List: $249.99)

The Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)
Looking for a deal on a pair of Apple AirPods Pro earbuds? The 2nd-generation model is now on sale from Amazon, Best Buy. or Walmart for $189. That’s a discount of $60 (24%) off the list price of $249!

The AirPods Pro are “highly recommended” for improved noise canceling, battery life, and sound quality over previous AirPods models. The AirPods Pro feature the H2 chipset (an improvement over the 1st-generation AirPods Pro), Bluetooth 5.3, personalized Spatial Audio technology, and are compatible with wireless charging with Qi, MagSafe, and Apple Watch chargers.

The purchase of Apple AirPods Pro includes two AirPods Pro earbuds, different ear tip sizes, and a MagSafe Charging Case.

Jump over to Amazon, Best Buy, or Walmart, to grab a pair of Apple AirPods Pro for only $189.99.

