‘Sex and the City’ will stream on Netflix starting April 1st

No fooling. HBO’s long-running hit adult series “Sex and the City” will begin streaming on Netflix on April 1st, 2024. The complete series consists of 94 episodes spanning 6 seasons that premiered on June 6, 1998, and ended in February 2004.

Will “Sex and the City” be available in 4k? That’s what we’ll be waiting to find out. The show is currently available in 4k with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos audio on Max. The streaming service is host to quite a few catalog HBO series such as “The Sopranos,” “Friends,” “The Big Bang Theory,” and newer series “Succession,” all of which stream in 4k (or at least, the last time we checked).

The good news is, if you’ve only got a subscription to Max and not Netflix the show will not be leaving. So, as far as we know the Netflix streaming distribution won’t be exclusive. However, a premium account will be required from Netflix to view 4k, just as Max is now requiring customers to sign up for their most expensive tier to stream 4k.

We might mention there is a bit of a tradeoff when older shows are converted to the widescreen 16×9 format. That’s because before 16×9 the standard TV format was 4:3, a more square image than its wider successor. As a result, cropping happens on the top and bottom of the image to create a widescreen format that fits HD, 4k, and 8k TV screens.

“Sex and the City” stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, Cynthia Nixon, and Kim Cattrall as four single women looking for love in New York City. The show was created by Darren Star based on on the newspaper column written by Candace Bushnell. The show was nominated for over 50 Primetime Emmy Awards, and won seven: two for Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series.