Deal Alert: AirPods Pro (2nd Gen.) On Sale For 20% Off

Apple AirPods Pro

Want to get a good deal on a pair of Apple AirPods Pro? The Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) are now on sale for just $199 (List: $249.99) from Amazon.

The AirPods Pro are highly recommended for improved noise canceling, battery life, and sound quality over previous AirPods models. The AirPods Pro feature the H2 chipset (an improvement over the 1st-generation AirPods Pro), Bluetooth 5.3, Personalized Spatial Audio technology, and compatibility with wireless charging with Qi, MagSafe, and Apple Watch chargers.

The purchase of Apple AirPods Pro includes two AirPods Pro earbuds, different ear tip sizes, and a MagSafe Charging Case.

Jump over to Amazon to grab a pair of Apple AirPods Pro (2nd gen.) while on sale for $199.99. You can also get the Apple AirPods (2nd-gen.) for only $99 (List: $129.99) on Amazon.

