Warner Bros. Releases 1st Movie Trailer For Kevin Costner’s Horizon: An American Saga

Warner Bros. Pictures has released the first trailer for Kevin Costner’s “Horizon: An American Saga.” The first part of the film is slated to hit theaters on June 28, 2024, followed by the second part on August 16, 2024.

Description: Academy Award-winning visionary filmmaker Kevin Costner directs New Line Cinema’s vast “Horizon: An American Saga” Chapters One and Two, a multi-faceted chronicle covering the Civil War expansion and settlement of the American West. A story of America too big for one film, this true cinematic event also stars Costner, who co-writes with Jon Baird (“The Explorers Guild”) and produces through his Territory Pictures.

In the great tradition of Warner Bros. Pictures’ iconic Westerns, “Horizon: An American Saga” explores the lure of the Old West and how it was won—and lost—through the blood, sweat and tears of many. Spanning the four years of the Civil War, from 1861 to 1865, Costner’s ambitious cinematic adventure will take audiences on an emotional journey across a country at war with itself, experienced through the lens of families, friends and foes all attempting to discover what it truly means to be the United States of America.

Costner stars alongside an impressive ensemble cast that includes Sienna Miller, Sam Worthington, Jena Malone, Owen Crow Shoe, Tatanka Means, Ella Hunt, Tim Guinee, Danny Huston, Colin Cunningham, Scott Haze, Tom Payne, Abbey Lee, Michael Rooker, Will Patton, Georgia MacPhail, Douglas Smith, Luke Wilson, Isabelle Fuhrman, Jamie Campbell Bower, Alejandro Edda, Wasé Winyan Chief, Michael Anganaro, Angus Macfadyen, Jon Beavers, Alex Nibley, Kathleen Quinlan, Etienne Kellici, Amos Jason Charging Cloud, Bodhi Okuma Linton, Gregory Cruz, James Russo, Jeff Fahey, David O’Hara, Chris Conner, Leroy M. Silva, Bernardo Velasco, Tom Everett, Glynn Turman, Giovanni Ribisi and more.

Costner returns to directing for the first time since his 2003 critically acclaimed hit “Open Range,” and revisits Civil War-era America, the setting for his 1990 blockbuster and directorial debut, “Dances with Wolves,” which won seven Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Director. He produces alongside Howard Kaplan and Mark Gillard, with Danny Peykoff, Robert Scannell, Armyan Bernstein, Charlie Lyons, Barry Berg and Rod Lake executive producing.

Costner is joined behind the camera by director of photography J. Michael Muro (“Billionaire Boys Club,” “Parker”), production designer Derek R. Hill (“Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan,” “The Magnificent Seven”), editor Miklos Wright (“For All Mankind,” “Open Range”) and costume designer Lisa Lovaas (“Ambulance,” “Transformers: The Last Knight”). The music is by Oscar nominee John Debney (“The Passion of the Christ,” “The Greatest Showman”). A New Line Cinema presentation of a Territory Pictures production, “Horizon: An American Saga” will be distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures. The films will be released in theaters nationwide, the first on June 28, 2024, the second on August 16, 2024.