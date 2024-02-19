Home4k Blu-raySteven Soderbergh's Contagion (2011) Upgraded On 4k Blu-ray/Digital UHD
4k Blu-rayDigital UHDNews

Steven Soderbergh’s Contagion (2011) Upgraded On 4k Blu-ray/Digital UHD

HD Report
By HD Report
0
Contagion (2011) 4k Blu-ray/Digital Buy on Amazon

Steven Soderbergh’s Contagion (2011) is releasing on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray with a Digital Copy on February 27, 2024. Bonus material includes the featurettes The Reality of Contagion, The Contagion Detectives, and Contagion – How a Virus Changes the World.

On 4k Blu-ray, Contagion is presented in 2160p at 1.85:1 aspect ratio with HDR10 High Dynamic Range. The audio is provided in DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1. Subtitles are provided in English SDH, Spanish, and Parisian French.

Contagion (2011) 4k Blu-ray/Digital Code is priced $33.99. Buy on Amazon

Disc Specs

  • 4k Restoration of the Film
  • High Dynamic Range Presentation

Bonus Material

  • The Reality of Contagion
  • The Contagion Detectives
  • Contagion – How a Virus Changes the World

Byline: Healthcare professionals, government officials and everyday people find themselves in the midst of a pandemic as the CDC works to find a cure.

Contagion was produced with a $60 million budget and earned $136.5 million at the box office (including IMAX theaters). The medical disaster story directed by Steven Soderbergh and written by Scott Z. Burns . the film’s ensemble cast includes Marion Cotillard, Matt Damon, Laurence Fishburne, Jude Law, Gwyneth Paltrow, Kate Winslet, and Bryan Cranston.

Description: Description: Soon after her return from a business trip to Hong Kong, Beth Emhoff dies from what is a flu or some other type of infection. Her young son dies later the same day. Her husband Mitch however seems immune. Thus begins the spread of a deadly infection. For doctors and administrators at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, several days pass before anyone realizes the extent or gravity of this new infection. They must first identify the type of virus in question and then find a means of combating it, a process that will likely take several months. As the contagion spreads to millions of people worldwide, societal order begins to break down as people panic.

Previous article
MGM+ Seems to Have Forgotten All About 4K, and James Bond
HD Report
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

OLED 4k TV Deal!

Samsung 65-inch OLED 4k TV

James Cameron Films in 4k!

The Abyss (1989) 4k Blu-ray Ultimate Collector's Edition
Aliens (1986) 4k Blu-ray Ultimate Collector's Edition
True Lies (1994) 4k Blu-ray Ultimate Collector's Edition

4k Blu-ray Deal!

Sony Pictures Classics 30th Anniversary 4k Blu-ray

4k/HDR TV Deal

55

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2024 HD Report All Rights Reserved
MORE STORIES
Goldeneye (1995) Pierce Brosnan movie still 1

MGM+ Seems to Have Forgotten All About 4K, and James Bond

HD Report - 0
new blu-ray 4k blu-ray feb 20 2024 b

New Blu-ray/4k Blu-ray Physical Media Releases, Feb. 20, 2024

HD Report - 0
Madame Web (2024) 4k Blu-ray

Madame Web Up For Pre-Order On Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, & DVD...

HD Report - 0