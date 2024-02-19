Steven Soderbergh’s Contagion (2011) Upgraded On 4k Blu-ray/Digital UHD

Contagion (2011) 4k Blu-ray/Digital Buy on Amazon

Steven Soderbergh’s Contagion (2011) is releasing on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray with a Digital Copy on February 27, 2024. Bonus material includes the featurettes The Reality of Contagion, The Contagion Detectives, and Contagion – How a Virus Changes the World.

On 4k Blu-ray, Contagion is presented in 2160p at 1.85:1 aspect ratio with HDR10 High Dynamic Range. The audio is provided in DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1. Subtitles are provided in English SDH, Spanish, and Parisian French.

Contagion (2011) 4k Blu-ray/Digital Code is priced $33.99. Buy on Amazon

Disc Specs

4k Restoration of the Film

High Dynamic Range Presentation

Bonus Material

The Reality of Contagion

The Contagion Detectives

Contagion – How a Virus Changes the World

Byline: Healthcare professionals, government officials and everyday people find themselves in the midst of a pandemic as the CDC works to find a cure.

Contagion was produced with a $60 million budget and earned $136.5 million at the box office (including IMAX theaters). The medical disaster story directed by Steven Soderbergh and written by Scott Z. Burns . the film’s ensemble cast includes Marion Cotillard, Matt Damon, Laurence Fishburne, Jude Law, Gwyneth Paltrow, Kate Winslet, and Bryan Cranston.

Description: Description: Soon after her return from a business trip to Hong Kong, Beth Emhoff dies from what is a flu or some other type of infection. Her young son dies later the same day. Her husband Mitch however seems immune. Thus begins the spread of a deadly infection. For doctors and administrators at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, several days pass before anyone realizes the extent or gravity of this new infection. They must first identify the type of virus in question and then find a means of combating it, a process that will likely take several months. As the contagion spreads to millions of people worldwide, societal order begins to break down as people panic.