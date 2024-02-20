Migration Release Dates At Home on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, Digital & DVD [Updated]

Migration (2023) Blu-ray/DVD/Digital Buy on Amazon

[Updated Feb. 20, 2204] Universal Pictures/Illumination’s Migration (2023) is releasing in home media formats including Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, Digital HD/UHD, & DVD.

In disc formats, Migration will arrive on Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD on February 27, 2024. In digital formats, the movie was released on January 23, 2024, as an early “Digital Premiere.”

On 4k Blu-ray, Migration is presented in 2160p with HDR10 High Dynamic Range. The soundtrack is offered in Dolby Atmos/Dolby TrueHD 7.1 on both the Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray. Subtitles are provided in English SDH, French, and Spanish.

The 2-disc 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray edition includes a Blu-ray and Digital Code, while the 2-disc Blu-ray edition includes a DVD and Digital Code.

Bonus features include 3 mini-movies “Fly Hard,” “Mooned,” and “Midnight Mission,” along with behind-the-scenes with Meet the Cast profiles, “Taking Flight: The Making of Migration,” “The Art of Flight,” “The Sound of Flight,” and more.

Migration is priced $39.98 on 4k Blu-ray, $24.99 (List: $29.98) on Blu-ray, and $19.99 (List: $25.44) on DVD on Amazon. The early digital release is priced $29.99 (Buy) $19.99 (Rent) on Amazon.

Byline: A family of ducks try to convince their overprotective father to go on the vacation of a lifetime.

Synopsis: From the creators of Despicable Me comes an adventure-filled comedy about overcoming your fears and opening yourself up to the world and its opportunities, filled with Illumination’s signature subversive humor, authentic heart and unforgettable characters. The Mallard family embarks on a journey south for the winter to Jamaica via New York City, only for their well-laid plans to go awry, leading to new friends and unknown horizons. Get ready to take flight with a hilariously funny, feathered family vacation like no other!

Article updated. Original publish date Dec. 9, 2023