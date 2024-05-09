Kung Fu Panda 4 Release Dates On 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray & Digital [Updated]

“Kung Fu Panda 4” (2024) was released in theaters on March 8, 2024, and will soon be available in home media formats including 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital. The movie will first be available in digital on April 9th, followed by 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray on May 14, 2024. [Update: Disc editions have been pushed back. We’ll keep you posted.]
The film will also be released in an exclusive Limited Edition Blu-ray Movie Gift Set from Walmart (expected May 21, 2024), complete with a set of kid-sized training chopsticks.
On 4k Blu-ray, “Kung Fu Panda 4” is presented in 2160p resolution at 2.35:1 aspect ratio with HDR10 High Dynamic Range. The soundtrack is offered in Dolby Atmos/Dolby TrueHD 7.1. Subtitles are provided in English SDH, French, and Spanish.
“Kung Fu Panda 4” is priced $39.98 (4k Blu-ray), $29.98 (Blu-ray), $24.98 (DVD), and $29.99 (Early Digital Premiere) on Amazon. The Walmart exclusive Blu-ray Limited Edition is priced $29.96.
Logline: After Po is tapped to become the Spiritual Leader of the Valley of Peace, he needs to find and train a new Dragon Warrior, while a wicked sorceress plans to re-summon all the master villains whom Po has vanquished to the spirit realm.
Article Updated. Original publish date Mar. 17, 2024.