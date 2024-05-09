Kung Fu Panda 4 Release Dates On 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray & Digital [Updated]

“Kung Fu Panda 4” (2024) 4k Blu-ray (artwork pending) Buy on Amazon

“Kung Fu Panda 4” (2024) was released in theaters on March 8, 2024, and will soon be available in home media formats including 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital. The movie will first be available in digital on April 9th, followed by 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray on May 14, 2024. [Update: Disc editions have been pushed back. We’ll keep you posted.]

The film will also be released in an exclusive Limited Edition Blu-ray Movie Gift Set from Walmart (expected May 21, 2024), complete with a set of kid-sized training chopsticks.

On 4k Blu-ray, “Kung Fu Panda 4” is presented in 2160p resolution at 2.35:1 aspect ratio with HDR10 High Dynamic Range. The soundtrack is offered in Dolby Atmos/Dolby TrueHD 7.1. Subtitles are provided in English SDH, French, and Spanish.

“Kung Fu Panda 4” is priced $39.98 (4k Blu-ray), $29.98 (Blu-ray), $24.98 (DVD), and $29.99 (Early Digital Premiere) on Amazon. The Walmart exclusive Blu-ray Limited Edition is priced $29.96.

Logline: After Po is tapped to become the Spiritual Leader of the Valley of Peace, he needs to find and train a new Dragon Warrior, while a wicked sorceress plans to re-summon all the master villains whom Po has vanquished to the spirit realm.

Article Updated. Original publish date Mar. 17, 2024.