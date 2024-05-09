Home4k Blu-rayKung Fu Panda 4 Release Dates On 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray & Digital...
4k Blu-rayBlu-ray DiscNews

Kung Fu Panda 4 Release Dates On 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray & Digital [Updated]

HD Report
By HD Report
0
Kung Fu Panda 4 4k Blu-ray FPO
“Kung Fu Panda 4” (2024) 4k Blu-ray (artwork pending) Buy on Amazon

“Kung Fu Panda 4” (2024) was released in theaters on March 8, 2024, and will soon be available in home media formats including 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital. The movie will first be available in digital on April 9th, followed by 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray on May 14, 2024. [Update: Disc editions have been pushed back. We’ll keep you posted.]

The film will also be released in an exclusive Limited Edition Blu-ray Movie Gift Set from Walmart (expected May 21, 2024), complete with a set of kid-sized training chopsticks.

On 4k Blu-ray, “Kung Fu Panda 4” is presented in 2160p resolution at 2.35:1 aspect ratio with HDR10 High Dynamic Range. The soundtrack is offered in Dolby Atmos/Dolby TrueHD 7.1. Subtitles are provided in English SDH, French, and Spanish.

“Kung Fu Panda 4” is priced $39.98 (4k Blu-ray), $29.98 (Blu-ray), $24.98 (DVD), and $29.99 (Early Digital Premiere) on Amazon. The Walmart exclusive Blu-ray Limited Edition is priced $29.96.

Logline: After Po is tapped to become the Spiritual Leader of the Valley of Peace, he needs to find and train a new Dragon Warrior, while a wicked sorceress plans to re-summon all the master villains whom Po has vanquished to the spirit realm.

Kung Fu Panda 4 Walmart Limited Edition Movie Gift Set
Kung Fu Panda 4 (2024) Limited Edition Blu-ray Movie Gift Set Buy at Walmart
Kung Fu Panda 4 Blu-ray FPO
Kung Fu Panda 4 (2024) Blu-ray/DVD/Digital (artwork pending) Buy on Amazon
Kung Fu Panda 2024 DVD FPO
Kung Fu Panda 4 (2024) DVD (artwork pending) Buy on Amazon

Also Read: DreamWorks’ Kung Fu Panda Upgraded to 4k UHD w/HDR10 & Dolby Atmos

Article Updated. Original publish date Mar. 17, 2024.

Previous article
Review: The Crow (1994) on 4k Blu-ray delivers a gritty yet improved video image
Next article
How To Get Dolby Atmos Sound to Work
HD Report
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

MacBook Deal!

Apple MacBook Air 13.3-inch Laptop $699

Hot 4k Blu-rays!

Dune: Part Two Limited Edition 4k SteelBook
Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan- The Complete Series 4k UHD 8-Discs
Aliens (1986) 4k Blu-ray Ultimate Collector's Edition

4k Blu-ray Deal!

Sony Pictures Classics 30th Anniversary 4k Blu-ray

OLED 4k TV Deal!

Samsung 65-inch OLED 4k TV

4k/HDR TV Deal

55

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2024 HD Report All Rights Reserved
MORE STORIES
Dolby Atmos logo

How To Get Dolby Atmos Sound to Work

HD Report - 2
The Crow 4k Blu-ray open

Review: The Crow (1994) on 4k Blu-ray delivers a gritty yet...

HD Report - 0
Epson-EpiqVision-Ultra-LS500vs-LS800

Epson LS500 vs. LS800 Ultra Short-Throw Laser Projector Comparison

HD Report - 0