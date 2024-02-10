How To Watch Super Bowl 2024 In 4k/HDR & HD/HDR On CBS & Paramount+.

Super Bowl LVIII Will Broadcast In 4k/HDR & HD/HDR (For The First Time) On CBS & Paramount+

The 2024 NFL Super Bowl (February 11, 2024) will be broadcast in 2160p (4K) HDR and 1080p (HD), both with HDR (High Dynamic Range) specs to increase color depth and contrast. This includes coverage of the halftime performance by Usher.

This is a first for CBS who last covered the Super Bowl in 2021, but only in HD. It’s also a first for the HD feed to also offer HDR. In addition, the big game will be broadcast in two different formats, including the traditional Super Bowl and an exclusive children- and family-friendly telecast on Nickelodeon.

The CBS broadcast will be available to stream via Paramount+ and CBS Sports apps. See below for supporting devices.

CBS plans to deliver over 10 hours of CBS Sports coverage on the Super Bowl over the CBS Television Network and Paramount+, with CBS Sports’ pregame, halftime and postgame programming all offered in 4K HDR and 1080p HDR.

CBS says the 4k feeds will be provided to both MVPD (Multichannel Video Programming Distributor) and vMVPD (Virtual Multichannel Video Programming Distributor) companies.

How To Watch Super Bowl LVIII

Date: Sunday, Feb. 11

Sunday, Feb. 11 Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

6:30 p.m. ET Location: Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas)

Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas) TV: CBS, Nickelodeon

CBS, Nickelodeon Stream: Available via Paramount+ on all platforms, or sign in with your TV provider on CBS.com or CBS Sports apps

Broadcast TV

The 2024 Super Bowl will be available on traditional cable and satellite TV on CBS and Nickelodeon (alternative family-friendly broadcast). You can tune-in to CBS through your TV service provider, or, if you don’t have a service provider try watching your local CBS station over-the-air in HD by using an antenna. Be sure to check the signal strength prior to the game start. See: What Channel Is CBS HD On?

Streaming Apps

You will be able to stream the 2024 Super Bowl on Paramount+ or through CBS Sports apps for supporting devices including iPhones, iPads, Apple TVs, Fire TVs, PlayStation 4s and 5s, Roku TVs, Xbox consoles, and Google TVs. A streaming subscription is required for Paramount+ and TV service authentication for streaming on CBS Sports apps.

Live Streaming Services

The Super Bowl can be streamed using services such as AT&T TV, fuboTV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. Be sure to have the best internet connection to ensure smooth frame rates and clear resolution. If possible, plug-in your streaming media player, PC, or TV into an ethernet port rather than Wi-Fi to ensure a consistent connection.

Also Read: What Is HDR? | What is 4k Ultra HD?

Source: CBS