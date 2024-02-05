Home4k Blu-rayMean Girls Release Dates In Theaters, Blu-ray/4k Blu-ray, Digital & DVD
Mean Girls Release Dates In Theaters, Blu-ray/4k Blu-ray, Digital & DVD

Mean Girls (2024) 4k Blu-ray/Digital Buy on Amazon

Paramount Pictures’ Mean Girls (2024) was released in US theaters on January 12, 2024. The film was written by Tina Fey and directed by Samantha Jayne and Arturo Perez Jr. based on the Broadway musical of the same name. The movie will also be available for home viewing on disc and digital.

Mean Girls will first be released in digital formats including 4k with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos on Feb. 20, 2024 (date not confirmed by Paramount). Bonus features may be available with the digital purchase.

On Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and DVD, Mean Girls is expected to arrive in stores on April 30, 2024 (date not confirmed by Paramount). The disc editions are already available to pre-order from Amazon and other retailers.

In addition, Mean Girls (2004) has been upgraded for release on 4k Blu-ray with Digital Copy to celebrate its 20th Anniversary. The “Burn Book” edition is dated for release on April 30, 2024.

Mean Girls (2024) is priced $24.96 (Blu-ray/Digital) and $27.96 (4k Blu-ray/Digital) on Amazon. The Mean Girls (2004) 4k Blu-ray 20th Anniversary “Burn Book” edition is priced $25.99 on Amazon.

Mean Girls (2024) Blu-ray/Digital Buy on Amazon
Mean Girls (2004) 4k Blu-ray 20th Anniversary "Burn Book" edition
Mean Girls (2004) 4k Blu-ray 20th Anniversary “Burn Book” edition Buy on Amazon

Byline: Cady Heron is a hit with the Plastics, an A-list girl clique at her new school. But everything changes when she makes the mistake of falling for Aaron Samuels, the ex-boyfriend of alpha Plastic Regina George.

Overview: New student Cady Heron is welcomed into the top of the social food chain by the elite group of popular girls called ‘The Plastics,’ ruled by the conniving queen bee Regina George and her minions Gretchen and Karen. However, when Cady makes the major misstep of falling for Regina’s ex-boyfriend Aaron Samuels, she finds herself prey in Regina’s crosshairs. As Cady sets to take down the group’s apex predator with the help of her outcast friends Janis and Damian, she must learn how to stay true to herself while navigating the most cutthroat jungle of all: high school.

