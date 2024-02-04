Resident Evil 6-Movie 4k Ultra HD SteelBook Collection Is Now 51% Off

Resident Evil 6-Movie 4k UHD SteelBook Collection Buy on Amazon

We recently wrote about the Resident Evil Ultra HD Collection SteelBook Collection being on sale for 41% off the list price of $230.99. Now, the physical media collection is on sale for 51% off and priced just $112.86 on Amazon!

The 6-movie SteelBook collection with movies directed (or co-directed) by Paul W. S. Anderson and starring Milla Jovovich includes Resident Evil, Resident Evil: Afterlife, Resident Evil: Apocalypse, Resident Evil: Extinction, Resident Evil: Retribution, and Resident Evil: The Final Chapter.

In the Sony Pictures Home Entertainment collection, each film is presented on 4k UHD (2160p) Blu-ray and HD (1080p) Blu-ray and encased in a premium SteelBook case. Along with 12 discs, codes to redeem Digital Copies of each film are also provided.

The collection also includes all previously released bonus features, along with new featurettes from Resident Evil: The Final Chapter.

Special Features

All six movies packaged in Steelbook cases in a premium outer case featuring bold Umbrella Corp styling.

Collects all previous Special Features, including newly added featurettes from Resident Evil: The Final Chapter.

All films now presented with Dolby Vision.