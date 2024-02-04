Home4k Blu-rayResident Evil 6-Movie 4k Ultra HD SteelBook Collection Is Now 51% Off
4k Blu-rayBlu-ray DiscDealsFeaturedNews

Resident Evil 6-Movie 4k Ultra HD SteelBook Collection Is Now 51% Off

DealFinder
0
Resident Evil Ultra HD Collection 4k Blu-ray SteelBooks
Resident Evil 6-Movie 4k UHD SteelBook Collection Buy on Amazon

We recently wrote about the Resident Evil Ultra HD Collection SteelBook Collection being on sale for 41% off the list price of $230.99. Now, the physical media collection is on sale for 51% off and priced just $112.86 on Amazon!

The 6-movie SteelBook collection with movies directed (or co-directed) by Paul W. S. Anderson and starring Milla Jovovich includes Resident Evil, Resident Evil: Afterlife, Resident Evil: Apocalypse, Resident Evil: Extinction, Resident Evil: Retribution, and Resident Evil: The Final Chapter

In the Sony Pictures Home Entertainment collection, each film is presented on 4k UHD (2160p) Blu-ray and HD (1080p) Blu-ray and encased in a premium SteelBook case. Along with 12 discs, codes to redeem Digital Copies of each film are also provided.

The collection also includes all previously released bonus features, along with new featurettes from Resident Evil: The Final Chapter.

Special Features

  • All six movies packaged in Steelbook cases in a premium outer case featuring bold Umbrella Corp styling.
  • Collects all previous Special Features, including newly added featurettes from Resident Evil: The Final Chapter.
  • All films now presented with Dolby Vision.
Resident Evil 6-Movie 4k UHD SteelBook Collection
Previous article
New Blu-ray Physical Media Releases, Feb. 6, 2024
Next article
Universal Classic Monsters: Icons of Horror 4k Collection Is 56% Off List Price 
DealFinder

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Stream the PGA Tour!


James Cameron Films in 4k!

The Abyss (1989) 4k Blu-ray Ultimate Collector's Edition
Aliens (1986) 4k Blu-ray Ultimate Collector's Edition
True Lies (1994) 4k Blu-ray Ultimate Collector's Edition

4k Blu-ray Deal!

Sony Pictures Classics 30th Anniversary 4k Blu-ray

4k/HDR TV Deal

55

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

4k Blu-rayBlu-ray DiscDealsFeaturedNews

Resident Evil 6-Movie 4k Ultra HD SteelBook Collection Is Now 51% Off

DealFinder
0
Resident Evil Ultra HD Collection 4k Blu-ray SteelBooks
Resident Evil 6-Movie 4k UHD SteelBook Collection Buy on Amazon

We recently wrote about the Resident Evil Ultra HD Collection SteelBook Collection being on sale for 41% off the list price of $230.99. Now, the physical media collection is on sale for 51% off and priced just $112.86 on Amazon!

The 6-movie SteelBook collection with movies directed (or co-directed) by Paul W. S. Anderson and starring Milla Jovovich includes Resident Evil, Resident Evil: Afterlife, Resident Evil: Apocalypse, Resident Evil: Extinction, Resident Evil: Retribution, and Resident Evil: The Final Chapter

In the Sony Pictures Home Entertainment collection, each film is presented on 4k UHD (2160p) Blu-ray and HD (1080p) Blu-ray and encased in a premium SteelBook case. Along with 12 discs, codes to redeem Digital Copies of each film are also provided.

The collection also includes all previously released bonus features, along with new featurettes from Resident Evil: The Final Chapter.

Special Features

  • All six movies packaged in Steelbook cases in a premium outer case featuring bold Umbrella Corp styling.
  • Collects all previous Special Features, including newly added featurettes from Resident Evil: The Final Chapter.
  • All films now presented with Dolby Vision.
Resident Evil 6-Movie 4k UHD SteelBook Collection
Previous article
New Blu-ray Physical Media Releases, Feb. 6, 2024
Next article
Universal Classic Monsters: Icons of Horror 4k Collection Is 56% Off List Price 
DealFinder

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Disney 4k Blu-ray!

WandaVision: The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray
The Mandalorian - The Complete First Season 4k Blu-ray
The Mandalorian - The Complete Second Season 4k Blu-ray
Loki: The Complete First Season 4k Blu-ray

240Hz Gaming Monitor Deal!

Samsung Curved Gaming Monitor Deal

4k/HDR TV Deal

55

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2024 HD Report All Rights Reserved
MORE STORIES
Universal Classic Monsters Icons of Horror Collection 4k UHD

Universal Classic Monsters: Icons of Horror 4k Collection Is 56% Off...

DealFinder - 0

New Blu-ray Physical Media Releases, Feb. 6, 2024

HD Report - 0
oscar nominees 2023

2024 Oscar Nominations Reveal Some Surprising Omissions

HD Report - 0