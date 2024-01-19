HomeBlu-ray DiscThe Sensual World of Black Emanuelle 15-Disc Blu-ray Collection 36% Off
Blu-ray DiscDealsNews

The Sensual World of Black Emanuelle 15-Disc Blu-ray Collection 36% Off

DealFinder
0
The Sensual World of Black Emanuelle Blu-ray
The Sensual World of Black Emanuelle 15-Disc Blu-ray Collector’s Limited Edition Buy on Amazon

The Sensual World of Black Emanuelle Collector’s Edition with 24 feature films in a 15-disc Blu-ray collection is now on sale for $184.99 on Amazon. That’s a 36% discount off the list price of $289.95!

The landmark collection from Severin Films produced by award-winning writer/director Kier-La Janisse includes 21 Black Emanuelle films, 2 adjacent titles starring EuroCult heroine Ajita Wilson, and the D’Amato documentary Inferno Rosso.

Most of the films have been newly scanned, restored, and presented on Blu-ray Disc for the first time in the US (the collection was released in August 2023).

In addition to the feature films, the collection includes 2 soundtrack CDs curated exclusively for this edition with music by Nico Fidenco. There is also an illustrated 356-page “The Black Emanuelle Bible” designed by Luke Insect and featuring new writings by noted film scholars and historians as well as Laura Gemser’s in-depth 1996 Nocturno Magazine interview.

And, the collection packs over 40 hours of special features including alternate versions, audio commentaries, video essays, a documentary on Gemser’s husband/co-star Gabriele Tinti, the ’80s Gemser workout video “Looking Good,” and more.

Jump over to Amazon to pick up The Sensual World of Black Emanuelle Blu-ray/CD Collector’s Limited Edition.

SPECIAL FEATURES:

  • 15 Discs
  • 24 Feature Films
  • 2 Soundtrack Compilation CDs
  • 40+ Hours of Special Features
  • 356-Page Book

DETAILS…

  • DISC ONE: BLACK EMANUELLE (1975) / BLACK EMANUELLE 2 (1976)
  • DISC TWO: EMANUELLE IN BANGKOK (1976) / EMANUELLE IN AMERICA (1976)
  • DISC THREE: EMANUELLE AROUND THE WORLD (1977) / EMANUELLE AND THE LAST CANNIBALS (1977)
  • DISC FOUR: P*RNO NIGHTS OF THE WORLD (1977) / EMANUELLE AND THE P*RNO NIGHTS OF THE WORLD (1978)
  • DISC FIVE: SISTER EMANUELLE (1977) / EMANUELLE AND THE WHITE SLAVE TRADE (1978)
  • DISC SIX: VIOLENCE IN A WOMEN’S PRISON (1982) / EMANUELLE IN PRISON (1985)
  • DISC SEVEN: BLACK COBRA (1976) / BLACK VELVET (1976)
  • DISC EIGHT: EMANUELLE’S PERVERSE OUTBURST (1983) / P*RNO ESOTIC LOVE (1980)
  • DISC NINE: DIVINE EMANUELLE (1981)
  • DISC TEN: EMANUELLE: QUEEN OF THE DESERT (1982)
  • DISC ELEVEN: AMORE LIBERO – FREE LOVE (1974) / EMANUELLE – A WOMAN FROM A HOT COUNTRY (1978)
  • DISC TWELVE: BLACK DEEP THROAT (1977) / P*RNO NIGHTS OF THE WORLD N.2 (1978)
  • DISC THIRTEEN: INFERNO ROSSO: JOE D’AMATO ON THE ROAD OF EXCESS (2021) / SCANDALOUS EMANUELLE (1986)
  • DISC FOURTEEN: NICO FIDENCO’S GROOVE CD
  • DISC FIFTEEN: BLACK EMANUELLE’S RARITIES AND B-SIDES CD

Previous article
Berserk The Complete 1997 TV Series Compiles All 25 Episodes In High Definition On Blu-ray Disc
Next article
Here’s Where To Buy Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen.) For Only $189 (List: $249.99)
DealFinder

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

4k Projector Deal!

LG Home Theater Projector Deal

Disney 4k Blu-ray!

WandaVision: The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

4k/HDR TV Deal

55

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

Blu-ray DiscDealsNews

The Sensual World of Black Emanuelle 15-Disc Blu-ray Collection 36% Off

DealFinder
0
The Sensual World of Black Emanuelle Blu-ray
The Sensual World of Black Emanuelle 15-Disc Blu-ray Collector’s Limited Edition Buy on Amazon

The Sensual World of Black Emanuelle Collector’s Edition with 24 feature films in a 15-disc Blu-ray collection is now on sale for $184.99 on Amazon. That’s a 36% discount off the list price of $289.95!

The landmark collection from Severin Films produced by award-winning writer/director Kier-La Janisse includes 21 Black Emanuelle films, 2 adjacent titles starring EuroCult heroine Ajita Wilson, and the D’Amato documentary Inferno Rosso.

Most of the films have been newly scanned, restored, and presented on Blu-ray Disc for the first time in the US (the collection was released in August 2023).

In addition to the feature films, the collection includes 2 soundtrack CDs curated exclusively for this edition with music by Nico Fidenco. There is also an illustrated 356-page “The Black Emanuelle Bible” designed by Luke Insect and featuring new writings by noted film scholars and historians as well as Laura Gemser’s in-depth 1996 Nocturno Magazine interview.

And, the collection packs over 40 hours of special features including alternate versions, audio commentaries, video essays, a documentary on Gemser’s husband/co-star Gabriele Tinti, the ’80s Gemser workout video “Looking Good,” and more.

Jump over to Amazon to pick up The Sensual World of Black Emanuelle Blu-ray/CD Collector’s Limited Edition.

SPECIAL FEATURES:

  • 15 Discs
  • 24 Feature Films
  • 2 Soundtrack Compilation CDs
  • 40+ Hours of Special Features
  • 356-Page Book

DETAILS…

  • DISC ONE: BLACK EMANUELLE (1975) / BLACK EMANUELLE 2 (1976)
  • DISC TWO: EMANUELLE IN BANGKOK (1976) / EMANUELLE IN AMERICA (1976)
  • DISC THREE: EMANUELLE AROUND THE WORLD (1977) / EMANUELLE AND THE LAST CANNIBALS (1977)
  • DISC FOUR: P*RNO NIGHTS OF THE WORLD (1977) / EMANUELLE AND THE P*RNO NIGHTS OF THE WORLD (1978)
  • DISC FIVE: SISTER EMANUELLE (1977) / EMANUELLE AND THE WHITE SLAVE TRADE (1978)
  • DISC SIX: VIOLENCE IN A WOMEN’S PRISON (1982) / EMANUELLE IN PRISON (1985)
  • DISC SEVEN: BLACK COBRA (1976) / BLACK VELVET (1976)
  • DISC EIGHT: EMANUELLE’S PERVERSE OUTBURST (1983) / P*RNO ESOTIC LOVE (1980)
  • DISC NINE: DIVINE EMANUELLE (1981)
  • DISC TEN: EMANUELLE: QUEEN OF THE DESERT (1982)
  • DISC ELEVEN: AMORE LIBERO – FREE LOVE (1974) / EMANUELLE – A WOMAN FROM A HOT COUNTRY (1978)
  • DISC TWELVE: BLACK DEEP THROAT (1977) / P*RNO NIGHTS OF THE WORLD N.2 (1978)
  • DISC THIRTEEN: INFERNO ROSSO: JOE D’AMATO ON THE ROAD OF EXCESS (2021) / SCANDALOUS EMANUELLE (1986)
  • DISC FOURTEEN: NICO FIDENCO’S GROOVE CD
  • DISC FIFTEEN: BLACK EMANUELLE’S RARITIES AND B-SIDES CD

Previous article
Berserk The Complete 1997 TV Series Compiles All 25 Episodes In High Definition On Blu-ray Disc
Next article
Here’s Where To Buy Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen.) For Only $189 (List: $249.99)
DealFinder

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Disney 4k Blu-ray!

WandaVision: The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

240Hz Gaming Monitor Deal!

Samsung Curved Gaming Monitor Deal

4k/HDR TV Deal

55

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2024 HD Report All Rights Reserved
MORE STORIES
Columbia Pictures 100th Anniversary Bundle Vudu

Columbia Pictures’ 100th Anniversary Celebrated With 100 Movies For $100

HD Report - 0
The Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)

Here’s Where To Buy Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen.) For Only...

HD Report - 0
Berserk Complete 1997 TV Series Blu-ray

Berserk The Complete 1997 TV Series Compiles All 25 Episodes In...

HD Report - 0