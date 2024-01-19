The Sensual World of Black Emanuelle 15-Disc Blu-ray Collection 36% Off

The Sensual World of Black Emanuelle 15-Disc Blu-ray Collector’s Limited Edition Buy on Amazon

The Sensual World of Black Emanuelle Collector’s Edition with 24 feature films in a 15-disc Blu-ray collection is now on sale for $184.99 on Amazon. That’s a 36% discount off the list price of $289.95!

The landmark collection from Severin Films produced by award-winning writer/director Kier-La Janisse includes 21 Black Emanuelle films, 2 adjacent titles starring EuroCult heroine Ajita Wilson, and the D’Amato documentary Inferno Rosso.

Most of the films have been newly scanned, restored, and presented on Blu-ray Disc for the first time in the US (the collection was released in August 2023).

In addition to the feature films, the collection includes 2 soundtrack CDs curated exclusively for this edition with music by Nico Fidenco. There is also an illustrated 356-page “The Black Emanuelle Bible” designed by Luke Insect and featuring new writings by noted film scholars and historians as well as Laura Gemser’s in-depth 1996 Nocturno Magazine interview.

And, the collection packs over 40 hours of special features including alternate versions, audio commentaries, video essays, a documentary on Gemser’s husband/co-star Gabriele Tinti, the ’80s Gemser workout video “Looking Good,” and more.

