Here's Where To Buy Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen.) For Only $189 (List: $249.99)

The Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen.) On Sale For $189 (List: $249.99)

Where is the cheapest place to buy a pair of Apple AirPods Pro? It’s definitely not from Apple! Right now the best places to buy the 2nd generation Apple AirPods Pro are from Amazon, Best Buy. or Walmart, where the price is currently $189. That’s a discount of $60 off the list price of $249!

The AirPods Pro are “highly recommended” for improved noise canceling, battery life, and sound quality over previous AirPods models. The AirPods Pro feature the H2 chipset (an improvement over the 1st-generation AirPods Pro), Bluetooth 5.3, personalized Spatial Audio technology, and are compatible with wireless charging with Qi, MagSafe, and Apple Watch chargers.

The purchase of Apple AirPods Pro includes two AirPods Pro earbuds, different ear tip sizes, and a MagSafe Charging Case.

Jump over to Amazon, Best Buy, or Walmart, to grab a pair of Apple AirPods Pro while on sale for only $189.99.

