Columbia Pictures’ 100th Anniversary Celebrated With 100 Movies For $100

Columbia Pictures’ 100th Anniversary is being celebrated this year with merchandise and from the Columbia Pictures store as well as digital retailers. Specifically, Vudu is offering 100 movies from the Columbia Pictures archives for only $100!

The bundled collection includes classics such as Mr. Smith Goes to Washington (1939), Anatomy of a Murder (1959), and Bye Bye Birdie (1963), as well as modern-day classics such as A Knight’s Tale (2001), A River Runs Through It (1992), and The Net (1995).

Most of the films are offered in HD (1080p) but there are some 4k UHD (2160p) titles mixed including Airforce One (1997), Concussion (2015), Easy Rider (1969), Hitch (2005), Last Action Hero (1993), Salt (2010), and Stripes (1981).

We’ll let you know when we hear about any physical media bundles or releases coming up in 2024 that celebrate the 100th Anniversary of Columbia Pictures. Last year, both Warner Bros. and Disney celebrated 100 years.

Columbia Classics Anniversary Bundle

1776 (Director’s Cut)

2012

20 Million Miles to Earth (Original B&W Version)

3:10 to Yuma

A Knight’s Tale

A Man for All Seasons

A Raisin in the Sun

A River Runs Through It

A Soldier’s Story

About Last Night

Air Force One

All the King’s Men

Anaconda

Anatomy of a Murder

And Justice for All

Anzio

Bob and Carol and Ted and Alice

Born Free

Born Yesterday

Brian’s Song

Buck and the Preacher

Bunny Lake Is Missing

Butterflies Are Free

Bye Bye Birdie

Cactus Flower

Can’t Hardly Wait

Casualties of War

Cat Ballou

Christine

Concussion

Dick

Easy Rider

Fail-Safe

Fat City

Five Easy Pieces

Fright Night

Fun with Dick and Jane

Gandhi

Gidget

Gilda

Heavy Metal

Hero

Hitch

Ice Castles

In a Lonely Place

In Cold Blood

Jagged Edge

Jason and the Argonauts

Just Go with It

Just One of the Guys

Krull

La Bamba

Last Action Hero

Lost Horizon

Midnight Express

Modern Romance

Money Train

Moscow on the Hudson

Mr. Smith Goes to Washington

Murder by Death

My Girl

Pal Joey

Picnic

Postcards from the Edge

Premium Rush

Radio Flyer

Ride Lonesome

Robin and Marian

Rocket Gibraltar

Salt

Stealth

Stripes

Suddenly, Last Summer

The 5,000 Fingers of Dr. T

The 6th Day

The Awful Truth

The Big Chill

The Big Heat

The Cable Guy

The Caine Mutiny

The China Syndrome

The Deep

The Lady from Shanghai

The Last Detail

The Man from Laramie

The More the Merrier

The Net

The People vs. Larry Flynt

The Professionals

The Pursuit of Happyness

The Survivors

The Taking of Pelham 1 2 3

The Talk of the Town

The Taming of the Shrew

To Sir, with Love

Tommy

Tootsie

White Nights

Wolf

You Can’t Take It with You

