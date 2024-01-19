Columbia Pictures’ 100th Anniversary Celebrated With 100 Movies For $100

Columbia Pictures’ 100th Anniversary is being celebrated this year with merchandise and from the Columbia Pictures store as well as digital retailers. Specifically, Vudu is offering 100 movies from the Columbia Pictures archives for only $100!
The bundled collection includes classics such as Mr. Smith Goes to Washington (1939), Anatomy of a Murder (1959), and Bye Bye Birdie (1963), as well as modern-day classics such as A Knight’s Tale (2001), A River Runs Through It (1992), and The Net (1995).
Most of the films are offered in HD (1080p) but there are some 4k UHD (2160p) titles mixed including Airforce One (1997), Concussion (2015), Easy Rider (1969), Hitch (2005), Last Action Hero (1993), Salt (2010), and Stripes (1981).
We’ll let you know when we hear about any physical media bundles or releases coming up in 2024 that celebrate the 100th Anniversary of Columbia Pictures. Last year, both Warner Bros. and Disney celebrated 100 years.
Columbia Classics Anniversary Bundle
- 1776 (Director’s Cut)
- 2012
- 20 Million Miles to Earth (Original B&W Version)
- 3:10 to Yuma
- A Knight’s Tale
- A Man for All Seasons
- A Raisin in the Sun
- A River Runs Through It
- A Soldier’s Story
- About Last Night
- Air Force One
- All the King’s Men
- Anaconda
- Anatomy of a Murder
- And Justice for All
- Anzio
- Bob and Carol and Ted and Alice
- Born Free
- Born Yesterday
- Brian’s Song
- Buck and the Preacher
- Bunny Lake Is Missing
- Butterflies Are Free
- Bye Bye Birdie
- Cactus Flower
- Can’t Hardly Wait
- Casualties of War
- Cat Ballou
- Christine
- Concussion
- Dick
- Easy Rider
- Fail-Safe
- Fat City
- Five Easy Pieces
- Fright Night
- Fun with Dick and Jane
- Gandhi
- Gidget
- Gilda
- Heavy Metal
- Hero
- Hitch
- Ice Castles
- In a Lonely Place
- In Cold Blood
- Jagged Edge
- Jason and the Argonauts
- Just Go with It
- Just One of the Guys
- Krull
- La Bamba
- Last Action Hero
- Lost Horizon
- Midnight Express
- Modern Romance
- Money Train
- Moscow on the Hudson
- Mr. Smith Goes to Washington
- Murder by Death
- My Girl
- Pal Joey
- Picnic
- Postcards from the Edge
- Premium Rush
- Radio Flyer
- Ride Lonesome
- Robin and Marian
- Rocket Gibraltar
- Salt
- Stealth
- Stripes
- Suddenly, Last Summer
- The 5,000 Fingers of Dr. T
- The 6th Day
- The Awful Truth
- The Big Chill
- The Big Heat
- The Cable Guy
- The Caine Mutiny
- The China Syndrome
- The Deep
- The Lady from Shanghai
- The Last Detail
- The Man from Laramie
- The More the Merrier
- The Net
- The People vs. Larry Flynt
- The Professionals
- The Pursuit of Happyness
- The Survivors
- The Taking of Pelham 1 2 3
- The Talk of the Town
- The Taming of the Shrew
- To Sir, with Love
- Tommy
- Tootsie
- White Nights
- Wolf
- You Can’t Take It with You
