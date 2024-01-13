HomeBlu-ray DiscMichael Mann's Ferrari Release Dates On Blu-ray, Digital, & DVD
Michael Mann’s Ferrari Release Dates On Blu-ray, Digital, & DVD

HD Report
Ferrari (2023) Blu-ray Disc
Ferrari (2023) Blu-ray Disc Buy on Amazon

Michael Mann’s Ferrari premiered in theaters in the US on December 25, 2023 and will soon be available on disc and digital. The film will release on Blu-ray and DVD on March 12, followed an earlier digital release (expected mid-February).

On Blu-ray Disc, Ferrari is presented

in Digital 4k, the movie is presented in 4k 2160p with HDR10+ (where available) and Dolby Atmos audio (where available). Subtitles are provided in English SDH and Spanish.

Bonus featurettes include Michael Mann: Building the World, Building Perfection, The Mille Miglia, Adam Driver on Enzo Ferrari, and Penelope Cruz on Laura Ferrari.

Ferrari on Blu-ray is priced $17.99 (List: $26.99), on DVD $20.99, and Early Digital Premiere $24.99. Buy on Amazon

Bonus Features

  • Michael Mann: Building the World
  • Building Perfection
  • The Mille Miglia
  • Adam Driver on Enzo Ferrari
  • Penelope Cruz on Laura Ferrari

Byline: Set in the summer of 1957, with Enzo Ferrari’s auto empire in crisis, the ex-racer turned entrepreneur pushes himself and his drivers to the edge as they launch into the Mille Miglia, a treacherous 1,000-mile race across Italy.

Description: It is the summer of 1957. Behind the spectacle of Formula 1, ex-racer Enzo Ferrari is in crisis. Bankruptcy threatens the factory he and his wife, Laura built from nothing ten years earlier. Their volatile marriage has been battered by the loss of their son, Dino a year earlier. Ferrari struggles to acknowledge his son Piero with Lina Lardi. Meanwhile, his drivers’ passion to win pushes them to the edge as they launch into the treacherous 1,000-mile race across Italy, the Mille Miglia.

HD Report

